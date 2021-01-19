Moke America Partners With EON Productions To Produce Limited Edition 007 Moke

Each vehicle will be numbered, so these collector's items are truly limited editions.

The Moke America "San Monique" edition features:

Distinctive Bond design, complete with the 007 logo and "San Monique" artwork

Wood steering wheel

Wooden gear shift*

Tire cover featuring unique "San Monique" artwork*

Electric technology

White body

Black seats

Blue and white striped Bimini Top

Backup camera

Bluetooth radio

White rims*

*exclusive options never produced by Moke America before

"We are excited to partner with a brand that has such an authentic history with the Moke. Like Bond, Moke has its origins in the 1960's and our first vehicle brings together two icons of modern culture that have shared roots in Britain and the Caribbean," says Todd Rome, founder and CEO of Moke America.

The 007 Moke benefits from class-leading technology, with the addition of unique details and finishes. The cars can be purchased across North America, the Caribbean, the Bahamas and the Middle East and cost $26,975 USD (excludes delivery). Each Moke is custom-built and takes three months to produce.

The 007 Moke is available to order online at: www.mokeamerica.com.

About Moke America:

The throwback classic cruiser from the '60s, beloved by stars such as Brigitte Bardot, Princess Margaret and Jacqueline Onassis, has been reinvented by Moke America. Electric, street legal and versatile, Moke America runs on good vibes. Plug it in for 40 miles of fun, from the beach to the streets. Moke America features a steel and fiberglass chassis, four-wheel drivetrain, hydraulic steering, backup camera, and reaches a top speed of 25 mph. Customizable in one of 11 bright colors (+camo), the Moke turns heads and lights up Instagram feeds.

About EON Productions:

EON Productions Limited and Danjaq LLC are wholly owned and controlled by the Broccoli/Wilson family. Danjaq is the US based company that co-owns, with MGM Studios, the copyright in the existing James Bond films and controls the right to produce future James Bond films. EON Productions, an affiliate of Danjaq, is the UK based production company that has made the Bond films since 1962 and together with Danjaq controls all worldwide merchandising. No Time To Die will be released in 2021. For more information, visit www.007.com.

007 and related James Bond Indicia © 1962-2020 Danjaq, LLC and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc.

007 and related James Bond Trademarks are trademarks of Danjaq, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

