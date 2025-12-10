MOKE INTERNATIONAL LAUNCHES IN CALIFORNIA WITH THE "CALIFORNIA COLLECTION"

LONDON, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MOKE International, the owner of the British-founded heritage automotive brand MOKE, launches its "California Collection," inclusive of three new colorways inspired by the nostalgic hues of the Golden State: 'Sonoma Red', 'Laguna Blue' and 'Venice White.' Marking the first arrival to California since the 1960s origins of MOKE, the highway-legal, electric vehicle company, owner of the original 1964 trademark, has appointed its first California retail partner, Shaver Automotive.

Laguna Blue, MOKE International California Collection Sonoma Red, MOKE International California Collection Venice White, MOKE International California Collection

Meeting long-awaited demand, the partnership with Shaver Automotive, who was responsible for relaunching the Fiat 500 in North America, creates new opportunities for sales, deliveries, customer experience support, and test drives for California customers. This foray into the state follows MOKE's groundbreaking achievement as the first low-volume EV manufacturer to secure California Air Resources Board (CARB) approval. With unmatched quality, all genuine MOKEs are handcrafted in the UK, with over 70% of parts sourced from Europe. A limited quantity of 325 MOKEs will be available to purchase throughout the US in 2026.

"Launching in California feels like a true homecoming for us at MOKE," said Lorne Vary, CEO of MOKE International. "California's love of sunshine, freedom, and outdoor adventure reflects everything our brand stands for. Partnering with Shaver Automotive means we can finally share that feeling with Californians who have been waiting for their MOKE moment."

Calling back to the brand's heritage, the "California Collection" is inspired by the original 1972 "MOKE Californian," the first Mini MOKE sold in the US, reimagined to bring the classic model to a modern concept. Available exclusively in the USA, the made-to-order "California Collection" includes 'Sonoma Red,' reminiscent of the deep burgundies of wine country, 'Laguna Blue,' calling reference to the bright skies and vast coast along PCH, and 'Venice White,' a crisp, timeless white inspired the sea breeze.

"We are honored to be bringing the genuine MOKE back to California as an electric vehicle." said Andrew Shaver, President at Shaver Automotive. "We will be opening various experiential retail outlets across the LA area before scaling further and are delighted to offer the MOKE for immediate delivery. Unlike other manufacturers, MOKE International has limited availability, and I am grateful for this opportunity to enter the consumer luxury segment."

MOKE International is building out its retail and rental network across the US and welcomes interest from partners that believe they fit well with the MOKE brand.

The Electric MOKE is available for order now in California, via Shaver Automotive, with prices starting from $49,500. The "California Collection" is made to order and exclusive to customers in the USA. Customers can book a test drive or join the waiting list and secure their Electric MOKE with a refundable $990 deposit via mokeinternational.com

ABOUT MOKE INTERNATIONAL

MOKE International is a British luxury motor brand, and the first heritage automaker of its kind to go 100% electric. Designed in the early 1960s, the Mini MOKE was originally conceived as a military utility vehicle, which quickly became popular in trend-setting resorts across the French Riviera and the Caribbean.

In 2022, the heritage marque introduced the Electric MOKE - a 100% lithium-ion powered, road-legal vehicle, featuring a whisper-quiet powertrain, a top speed of 50 mph, and a range of up to 54 miles. To this day, each vehicle is meticulously engineered and lovingly handcrafted in Northamptonshire, England, just miles away from where the original MOKEs were built in the 1960s.

MOKE International holds the original 1964 European 'MOKE' trademark along with over 100 related marks registered worldwide.

