Moknia - The Ultimate Audio Streaming Platform Empowering Users and Creators

News provided by

Walking Columba

18 Jul, 2023, 13:00 ET

NEW YORK, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Walking Columba recently announced their new product Moknia, an app that provides users with a platform to share, create and trade their audio content, whether they are audio creators or occasional posters. Moknia is committed to helping audio creators gain more exposure, generate greater income, and lower the barriers to enter the industry. By doing so, it aims to encourage more individuals to join the audio community, providing creators with more diverse sources of income and addressing people's livelihood issues.

What is Moknia?  With its features and dynamic audio community, this audio-centric social media platform has emerged as a game-changer in the industry, seamlessly integrating social networking, content trading, and audio streaming. The best part? Moknia offers its services completely free of charge, empowering users to get their talents recognized and creators to turn their passion into tangible assets.

Uninterrupted Listening Pleasure: No Ads, No Membership Fees

Moknia is dedicated to providing exceptional audio experiences that are accessible to all, offering a wide range of ad-free content without membership requirements. Users can fully immerse themselves in creative works without interruptions.

Invest and Trade in Audio Content

Moknia enables audio enthusiasts to invest in and trade their favorite audio artworks. Support creators and become a part-owner of their remarkable works, reaping the benefits as their popularity grows. Additionally, Moknia fosters a marketplace for trading owned audio works, promoting creative exchange and offering emotional and tangible rewards.

Connect with Like-minded Individuals

Moknia Goes beyond an audio streaming platform; it's a lively community where you connect with like-minded individuals. Discover new perspectives, engage in discussions, and expand your horizons through audio content. Moknia fosters a sense of belonging and meaningful connections among people who share similar thoughts, interests, and ideas.

Unleash Your Creativity: Become an Audio Creator

Moknia empowers users to unleash creativity effortlessly. Whether for livelihood or self-expression, it provides tools to realize creative potential. Join as an audio creator, captivate audiences, and make your mark with unique content.

Unparalleled Exposure for Creators

Moknia's advanced algorithm ensures that every audio creation gets heard. Even as a new creator, your work will shine and reach a wider audience. The platform is all about promoting creators, recognizing and supporting their talent and passion.

Turn Passion into Profit

Everyone can profit from their talent. As a creator here, you can receive support from fans, monetizing your creativity and turning your passion into a viable income source.

Building Your Fan Group with Ease

Moknia helps you build a loyal fan group. Investors of your creations become dedicated agents, expanding your fan base. With their support and Moknia's dynamic platform, gain recognition and turn your passion into a flourishing career.

Join Moknia: Where talent gets recognized

With unparalleled user experience, showcase your abilities, explore limitless audio potential, and join a diverse, like-minded community. Join Moknia today and experience the revolution in audio streaming. Visit www.moknia.com to learn more.

CONTACT: [email protected]commoknia.com

SOURCE Walking Columba

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.