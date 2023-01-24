Molasses market size to grow by USD 4,457.64 million from 2022 to 2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global molasses market size is estimated to increase by USD 4,457.64 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period - Request a sample report

Global molasses market – Vendor analysis

Vendor offerings -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Molasses Market 2023-2027

Archer Daniels Midland Co. - The company offers molasses such as honey molasses.

The company offers molasses such as honey molasses. B&G Foods Inc. - The company offers molasses such as Brer rabbit molasses.

The company offers molasses such as Brer rabbit molasses. Barentz International BV - The company offers molasses such as dry molasses booster.

The company offers molasses such as dry molasses booster. BUFFALO MOLASSES LLC - The company offers molasses such as sugarcane molasses for cattle.

The company offers molasses such as sugarcane molasses for cattle.

Vendor landscape –

The global molasses market is fragmented, with the presence of both major and private vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer molasses in the market are Archer Daniels Midland Co., B&G Foods Inc., Barentz International BV, BUFFALO MOLASSES LLC, Cora Texas Manufacturing Co., Crosby Molasses Co. Ltd., ED and F Man Holdings Ltd., Fairly Traded Organics LLC, Florida Crystals Corp., Malt Products Corp., Meridian foods Ltd., Michigan Sugar Co., Natures Creation, Noushig Inc., NPK INDUSTRIES, Pioneer Agro Industry, Quality Concepts LLC, Sweet Harvest Foods Inc., Triple Crown Nutrition Inc., and Zook Molasses Co. and others.

Vendors operating in the market compete with each other on parameters such as price and quality of products, as well as product differentiation, distribution, and promotion. Government regulations and economic conditions of countries will play a vital role in determining the growth of the market. To combat this competitive environment, vendors must increase their product offerings and enter growing markets that have a demand for these products.

Global molasses market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global molasses market - Segmentation assessment



Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (feed, food, and beverage) and type (blackstrap molasses and regular molasses).

The feed segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Molasses is used widely in the production of concentrated animal and mineral feed. It is added as a supplement to low-quality roughage, especially during dry weather conditions. Molasses extract is used as a cheap stock feed supplement owing to its low cost. It has high potassium and sulfur content and is usually mixed with urea to combat protein deficiencies in cattle. All these factors are driving the growth of the segment.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global molasses market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global molasses market.

APAC is estimated to account for 62% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is attributed to factors such as increasing health awareness among consumers and the growing use of molasses as an ingredient in livestock feed. The demand for natural sweeteners is increasing among consumers, with changing lifestyles, increasing disposable income, and other factors. Moreover, the penetration of private-label brands that offer molasses extracts has increased. These factors will fuel the growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.

Global molasses market – Market dynamics

Leading drivers - The growing demand for molasses is driving the market growth. Molasses is used in various industries, such as food and beverages, personal care products, healthcare, pharmaceutical, animal feed, and others. In the food industry, it is used as a sweetener in baked goods, dairy products, confections, and beverages. In the animal feed industry, molasses serves as a source of vitamins and minerals required for cattle. Thus, the extensive use of molasses in multiple applications will drive the growth of the global molasses market during the forecast period.

Key trends - The increasing demand for organic molasses extract is a key trend in the market. Organic products are considered free from harmful chemicals, which is increasing the demand for organic molasses extract. Market players are coming up with organic molasses to meet the demands of customers. They are obtaining organic certificates by adhering to the standards and regulations. Thus, the increasing demand for organic molasses will support the growth of the molasses market during the forecast period.

Major challenges - Fluctuating prices of molasses extract are challenging the molasses market growth. The prices of molasses extract are impacted by various factors, such as natural calamities, hoarding by players, and surplus production, which negatively affect the operations of end-users. For example, molasses extract is used as a key ingredient in the production of ethanol. However, due to price fluctuations, various small-scale ethanol manufacturers have stopped their operations. These factors will negatively impact the growth of the market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this molasses market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the molasses market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the molasses market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the molasses market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of molasses market vendors

The blackstrap molasses market is projected to grow by USD 1.4 billion with a CAGR of 2.89% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (liquid and powder) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The yeast market size is projected to grow by USD 8.30 billion with a CAGR of 9.66% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (food and beverage and feed and other yeast) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Molasses Market Scope

Report Coverage Details Page number 152 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.6% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4,457.64 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.12 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 62% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Archer Daniels Midland Co., B&G Foods Inc., Barentz International BV, BUFFALO MOLASSES LLC, Cora Texas Manufacturing Co., Crosby Molasses Co. Ltd., ED and F Man Holdings Ltd., Fairly Traded Organics LLC, Florida Crystals Corp., Malt Products Corp., Meridian foods Ltd., Michigan Sugar Co., Natures Creation, Noushig Inc., NPK INDUSTRIES, Pioneer Agro Industry, Quality Concepts LLC, Sweet Harvest Foods Inc., Triple Crown Nutrition Inc., and Zook Molasses Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

