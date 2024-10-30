MOLD ILLNESS EXPERT, DR. SCOTT MCMAHON, LAUNCHES MEDICINE AND MIRACLES PODCAST, BRINGING ATTENTION TO THE MYSTERY OF CIRS, CAUSED BY MOLD ILLNESS AND EXPOSURE

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Scott McMahon of Whole World Health Care is happy to announce the launch of the MEDICINE AND MIRACLES podcast during the month of October, recognized as Health Literacy Month, an international observance where many health organizations work together to promote health literacy awareness. The podcast, hosted by Dr. McMahon, will integrate medical expertise with spiritual healing, offering a unique look at health and recovery through a faith-based perspective. Each episode will delve into inspiring stories, healing practices, and transformative journeys. Dr. McMahon hopes to create a supportive community that embraces positivity, fosters personal growth and give listeners a sense of hope.

MEDICINE AND MIRACLES, hosted by Dr. Scott McMahon, will integrate medical expertise with spiritual healing, offering a unique look at health and recovery through a faith-based perspective.

Many of the episodes will address the mystery of Chronic Inflammatory Response Syndrome (CIRS), triggered by mold illness and exposure, which debilitates the health of millions each year. Dr. McMahon is a pediatrician and medical expert, specializing in the field of CIRS in kids and adults. He's considered one of the top CIRS pediatric expert across the country, and one of the top CIRS specialists in the world.

"Chronic Inflammatory Response Syndrome (CIRS) is still a mystery to the medical community. Each year, millions of people are misdiagnosed and suffer from a multitude of symptoms, caused by mold illness and exposure," said Dr. McMahon. "I hope the MEDICINE AND MIRACLES podcast will offer listeners some accessible, bite-sized information about the condition; spark some 'aha moments' about their own health; and lead them down a road of healing and recovery." Dr. McMahon added he wants to give listeners, who may be dealing with a chronic health issue, a sense of hope because "miracles still happen every single day!" he said.

CIRS is a multisystem illness affecting many areas of the body. Every year, mold exposure affects the health of millions of Americans – kids, teens and adults -- with symptoms that include chronic fatigue and pain, watery eyes, headaches, respiratory issues, brain fog, irritability and sleep problems – just to name a few. Oftentimes, these symptoms can lead to patients being misdiagnosed for other disorders like lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, Sjogren's syndrome, chronic fatigue syndrome, IBS, fibromyalgia, multiple sclerosis (MS), chronic regional pain syndrome and many other illnesses. For more information about CIRS, visit CIRSx.com.

Throughout the year, Dr. McMahon speaks on mold-related health concerns and CIRS at many statewide, national and international medical conventions and meetings. Throughout his career, he's evaluated approximately 2,000 patients for CIRS from 48 states and 21 countries. And when he's not working with patients, he's also a medical expert in court cases nationwide for mold-related lawsuits.

MEDICINE AND MIRACLES can be found on digital platforms, including Spotify, iHeart Radio and Amazon Podcast.

JUST DROPPED!! THE MEDICINE AND MIRACLE PODCAST

Now on Spotify:

https://open.spotify.com/show/2sVyiAXZUHO47vjd6P9p2L?si=ZTM3A9waRtiU8oIxonC9Gg

https://open.spotify.com/show/2sVyiAXZUHO47vjd6P9p2L?si=ZTM3A9waRtiU8oIxonC9Gg Now on iHeartRadio:

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1323-medicine-and-miracles-pod-227401401/

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1323-medicine-and-miracles-pod-227401401/ Now on Amazon Podcasts:

https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/d3ad93e6-f49f-405a-b694-19fda78dad63/medicine-and-miracles-podcast

ABOUT SCOTT MCMAHON | pediatrician, medical expert and author

Dr. Scott McMahon is a pediatrician, author and medical expert, specializing in the field of Chronic Inflammatory Response Syndrome (CIRS), in kids and adults. He is the author of several books, including "The Art and Science of CIRS Medicine," co-written with Dr. Ritchie Shoemaker and Dr. Andrew Heyman, which addresses mold illness. He's also authored or co-authored more than a dozen scientific papers on mold illness and contributed to a couple of medical textbooks. He's one of the leading voices on advancing the science to treat, educate and serve those suffering with CIRS.

And when he's not working with patients, he serves as a medical expert in courts across the country, participating in "mold litigation" for plaintiff and the defense cases. He's recognized as a qualified CIRS medical expert for the judicial system in ten states in the United States as well as Quebec, Canada. He's been involved in more than 100 disability, workers compensation and personal injury cases, testifying in ten states as well as Canada, England and soon in the Bahamas.

He received his bachelor's degree in chemistry from Creighton University, located in Omaha, Nebraska, in 1985 and completed his medical degree at Creighton University School of Medicine in 1989. Dr. McMahon went on to finish a prestigious pediatric residency at Duke University Medical Center in Durham, North Carolina in 1992. He has maintained board certification since 1992 and practiced pediatrics in Roswell, New Mexico, for more than 30 years. Four years ago, he retired from active pediatric practice; but continues to serve as a pediatric hospitalist.

Dr. McMahon currently resides in Roswell, New Mexico with his wife, Mary, and their eight children. He's also an ordained minister through Joan Hunter Ministries.

For more about Dr. McMahon and the podcast, visit MedicineAndMiracles.co.

SOURCE Dr. Scott McMahon of Whole World Health Care