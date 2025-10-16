MoldCo Launches in California, Partners with Monarch Athletic Club to Make Mold Detox a Routine Part of Preventative Care

The company addresses the overlooked health crisis of Mold Toxicity, now delivering comprehensive care in six states and lab testing in 45 states.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MoldCo , the first clinician-led digital health platform standardizing mold detox as routine preventative care, today announces its expansion into California and partnership with Monarch Athletic Club ("Monarch"), a leader in medically-driven wellness. With MoldCo's telehealth platform, Californians can now access affordable on-demand expert care, advanced lab testing, evidence-based treatments, and concierge care support for mold-related illness. Monarch's collaboration with MoldCo gives members exclusive discounts on its comprehensive Mold Toxicity services, setting a new standard for health and wellness clubs.

California-Based Patients Need Access to Mold Toxicity Care

"MoldCo, the first clinician-led digital health platform standardizing mold detox, is now available in California." Post this

More than 50% of U.S. homes show signs of mold, water damage, or dampness. In California, in particular, humidity and temperature fluctuations that cause condensation create environments where mold thrives—especially during the fall season. Despite the prevalence of mold on a national and state-wide level, most physicians do not screen for or treat Mold Toxicity, and even when mold is identified as a root cause of debilitating symptoms such as fatigue, brain fog, and chronic pain, treatment is often fragmented, expensive, and difficult to find.

MoldCo is here to change that with clinical rigor based on 30+ years of research, affordability, and accessibility—redefining a space long characterized by confusion, cost, and neglect.

"Mold-related illness is an invisible health crisis, leaving millions of people feeling dismissed and without answers," said Ariana Thacker, CEO and Founder of MoldCo. "Our launch in California, in collaboration with Monarch Athletic Club, is a landmark step in making our validated care model available nationwide. Monarch's commitment to medically-driven wellness makes them the perfect partner to help us serve California and demonstrate that recovery from Mold Toxicity is possible."

How MoldCo Works for Californians and Monarch Members

Through MoldCo's telehealth platform, Monarch members and California-based patients gain access to:

Advanced Lab Testing: Specialized biomarker testing starting at just $99, along with respective educational content. Monarch members receive a $150 discount for a complete panel (priced at $799), which includes 16 biomarkers that provide deep insight into immune and hormonal dysfunction, helping to pinpoint how mold is affecting your body. The steps to pursue testing are simple: Order online, receive your digital requisition, visit a nearby Labcorp location to complete blood work, and get detailed results within 2-3 weeks.

Specialized biomarker testing starting at just $99, along with respective educational content. Monarch members receive a $150 discount for a complete panel (priced at $799), which includes 16 biomarkers that provide deep insight into immune and hormonal dysfunction, helping to pinpoint how mold is affecting your body. On-Demand Expert Care: Direct access to MoldCo's rigorously vetted, certified specialists in Mold Toxicity, eliminating geographic constraints and long wait times.

Direct access to MoldCo's rigorously vetted, certified specialists in Mold Toxicity, eliminating geographic constraints and long wait times. Evidence-Based Treatments: Access to prescription-strength binders, targeted peptides, and specific compounded therapies, shipped directly to the patient.

Access to prescription-strength binders, targeted peptides, and specific compounded therapies, shipped directly to the patient. Integrated Care Navigation: Continuous 24/7 support via dedicated care navigators through MoldCo's platform, guiding patients through medical protocol and tracking progress seamlessly.

"At Monarch, our mission is to push the boundaries of proactive health, and that means addressing the unseen environmental factors that impact performance and well-being," said Dr. Ryan M. Greene, Co-Founder and Medical Director. "Partnering with MoldCo allows us to provide our members with a crucial, cutting-edge tool to uncover the root causes of persistent health issues. This isn't just an added partnership; it's part of a truly holistic approach to health optimization."

Monarch members can learn more about MoldCo by booking a medical session or speaking with a member of the Monarch Medical Team.

MoldCo's Rapid Growth

MoldCo continues to accelerate public and physician awareness of Mold Toxicity nationwide. The company just announced $8 million in seed funding as it expands its specialized clinician network across the U.S., further develops its proprietary care technology, and scales patient onboarding and support operations.

In addition to California, MoldCo provides comprehensive care in select states, including Florida, Massachusetts, Michigan, Ohio, and Texas, as well as lab testing in 45 states. The company is on track to serve patients nationwide by 2026.

About MoldCo

MoldCo is the first clinician-led digital health platform standardizing mold detox as routine preventative care with affordable on-demand expert care, advanced lab testing, evidence-based treatments, and concierge care support. The company is on a mission to make mold solutions a standard component of full-body health and tackle the widespread, overlooked health crisis of Mold Toxicity. Leading tech VCs, world-renowned physicians, and pioneering researchers support MoldCo's commitment to establishing mold detox as a crucial part of routine preventative care. Learn more at www.moldco.com .

About Monarch Athletic Club

Monarch Athletic Club is reimagining health and wellness with unlimited medically driven services, including personal training, preventive medicine, and physical therapy, all designed to enhance overall well-being and longevity. Monarch's one-stop-shop model and commitment to community make it a leader in the wellness space.



Our ecosystem is designed to work in harmony, optimizing every step of your health journey. Guided by elite experts, we provide a seamless, holistic experience that integrates advanced programs, innovative technologies, and personalized support. Together with our vibrant community, we're here to help you reach new heights in your most valuable asset - your life.

Media Contact:

Tess Pawlisch

608-333-9788

[email protected]

SOURCE MoldCo