Molded Pulp Packaging Market worth $5.7 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Molded Pulp Packaging Market by Molded Type (Thickwall, Transfer Molded, Thermoformed Fiber and Processed Pulp), Product Type (Trays, Clamshells, Cups, Plates, Bowls), End-Use, Source (Wood Pulp and Non Wood Pulp), and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", is approximated to be USD 4.6 billion in 2022, and it is projected to reach USD 5.7 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.3%.

Molded fiber pulp packaging solely involves the usage of wood pulp or recycled wastepaper material that can be recycled again after its useful life cycle. It includes products such as end caps, trays, plates, bowls, and clamshell containers. The global molded fiber pulp packaging market has witnessed considerable growth in recent years, mainly driven by features such as recyclability, low weight, and lower cost. Changing lifestyles and increased consumer spending on packaged foods are factors contributing to the growth in demand for molded fiber pulp packaging.

By Molded Type, Thermoformed Fiber accounted for the second largest share in 2021

Thermoformed is also known as thin-wall molded fiber packaging which is manufactured using multiple heated molds with product thickness ranging from 3/32 to 5/32 inches, which is 2mm to 4mm. The surfaces of the thermoformed type of pulp packaging are smooth, and forms are well detailed with minimal draft angles. Due to the multiple heated mold process, the walls are comparatively denser. Thermoformed fiber products closely resemble thermoformed plastic materials. This technique is most widely used to make clamshells and food service disposables such as cups, plates, bowls, and cutlery. This type of molded pulp packaging is also used for high-definition applications where appearance is of prime importance.

By Product Type, cups accounted for the third largest share in 2021.

Molded fiber cups are another form of wide-mouth disposable packaging that is produced using non-wood pulp such as sugarcane bagasse & rice straw pulp, and soft & hardwood pulp such as newsprint paper slurry and wood pulp. These cups are widely used in food service packaging and for products such as butter, chocolates, tomato sauce, preserves, dairy products (cheese, milk cream, and yogurt with and without fruit pieces), mayonnaise, jam, honey, and edible oil.

By Source, Non-Wood Pulp accounted for second the largest share in 2021.

The use of trees for paper production has contributed to the problem of deforestation with a huge negative impact on the environment, thereby causing an imbalance in the ecosystem. An increase in the demand and consumption of paper has also induced the depletion of wood resources for paper production, thus resulting in the limited availability of raw materials. Hence, non-wood pulp is used as an alternative raw material which is accessible and convertible into pulp and paper of the same quality as that obtained from wood.

This pulp is generally in the form of agricultural food crop residues, grasses, and tree leaves that do not have immediate applications. It is processed and used as an excellent alternative for wood pulp, offering the same properties and benefits.

By End Use, Healthcare segment accounted for the third largest share in 2021

Healthcare products, which include pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and life science products, are required to be protected from external conditions such as light and moisture as well as contamination and physical damage, as these can alter the quality of products. Being temperature-sensitive and fragile, the quality of the packaging plays a very important role in the protection of these products. Delivering these products all around the globe, through variations in temperatures, is a significant challenge for the packaging industry. Molded fiber pulp packaging offers the required protection to products. Trays are the widely used molded pulp packaging products in the healthcare sector.

Europe is accounted for the third largest share of the Molded pulp packaging market in 2021

As compared to the North American region, the molded fiber pulp packaging market in Europe is more regulated. The European Association of Plastics Recycling and Recovery Organizations (EPRO) is responsible for promoting and organizing recycling and recovery of plastics throughout Europe. Organizations such as the European Organization for Packaging and the Environment (EUROPEN) and the UK-based Industry Council for Packaging and the Environment (INCPEN) are focusing on implementing effective practices that make use of recyclable and reusable materials to manufacture sustainable packaging products. The European Union (EU) is among the top four egg-producing regions globally. These factors are expected to fuel the demand for molded pulp packaging in the region. Factors such as the increasing presence of urbanized population and growing healthcare and personal care sectors in this region also have contributed to the demand for sustainable packaging solutions such as molded fiber pulp packaging.

Market Players

Molded pulp packaging market comprises major players such as players Huhtamaki Oyj (Finland), Bordrene Hartmann A/S (Denmark), Genpack LLC(US), James Cropper 3D products Ltd., PrimWare-by Prim Link Solutions (US), Sonoco Products Co. (US) and UFP Technologies (US), Sabert Corporation (US), Fabri-Kal(US), Pro-Pac Packaging(Australia), and others are covered in the molded fiber pulp packaging market. Expansions, acquisitions, joint ventures, and new product developments are some of the major strategies adopted by these key players to enhance their positions in the Molded pulp packaging Market.

