Moldova Digital Summit 2023: Moldova Emerges as the Premier Tech Hub in Central and Eastern Europe

News provided by

ATIC, Moldova Association of ICT Companies

23 Jun, 2023, 03:00 ET

CHISINAU, Moldova, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moldova is a regional leader in digitalization, and currently 40% of public services intended for the general population, especially for entrepreneurs, are available online. Looking to maintain the digitalization trend, the Government of Moldova's aim is to double the number of public services intended for citizens in the next year. The most important pillar for Moldova to become a true digital and innovation hub in Central and Eastern Europe is creating a complex platform providing access to important technological resources, expertise, know-how, as well as collaboration and investment opportunities. The latest Moldova Digital Summit, organized by ATIC, was the largest event dedicated to Moldova's digital transformation and technological innovations, attended by 2,500 participants, including 68 speakers, experts and leaders of tech and business communities from 30 countries.

Continue Reading
Testimonials from MDS23 participants: Ray Pinto, Denisa Avram, David Rowan.
Testimonials from MDS23 participants: Ray Pinto, Denisa Avram, David Rowan.
Opening remarks of Moldova’s Prime Minister, Mr. Dorin Recean at MDS23
Opening remarks of Moldova’s Prime Minister, Mr. Dorin Recean at MDS23

The theme of the event "Evolve towards a Borderless Future" shows the direction in which Moldova is heading, shaped by global trends.

The G2C borders was also challenged to disappear through the launch of Moldova Government super app "EVO", which will provide access to all public services at their fingertips. In addition. The e–Governance Agency of Moldova signed a Memorandum with Romania, for the development of a common digital space between the two countries.

As of 2022 the ICT sector in Moldova has recorded the highest growth rate among all sectors of the economy of over 45%, employs 3% of the active population, and has a significant contribution of about 7.4% to the country's GDP accounting for 11% of country's exports valued at over USD 500 million.

Moldova has access high-speed internet, which ranks it 6th for the lowest fixed broadband costs and enjoys 100% mobile network coverage. The legal framework for IT campaigns positions Moldova at a regional level as the country offering the most attractive business incentives, such as a single 7% tax turnover within the Moldova Innovation and Technology Park (MITP) – a virtual park that combines EU best practices and simplifies bureaucratic procedures.

MITP residents' employees now have remote work opportunities, IT Visas facilitate foreign talent hiring, and new "contactless business" laws minimize the need for physical presence in Moldova.

Moldova Digital Summit is organized by the Moldovan Association of ICT Companies under the auspices of the Prime Minister and financed by USAID, the Governments of Sweden, Great Britain, Germany, Switzerland, and the EU Delegation.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QtdkHhrAIA0
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2108582/ATIC.jpg

SOURCE ATIC, Moldova Association of ICT Companies

Also from this source

Cumbre Digital de Moldavia 2023: Moldavia emerge como el principal centro tecnológico en Europa Central y Oriental

Moldova Digital Summit 2023: Moldavia emerge como principal centro tecnológico en Europa central y oriental

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.