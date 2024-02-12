Moldova Fortifies Digital Defenses with New Cybersecurity Agency and Cybecor Institute

News provided by

Ministry of Economic Development and Digitalization of the Republic of Moldova

12 Feb, 2024, 14:34 ET

CHISINAU, Moldova, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fueling its digital revolution, Moldova unveils two key institutions dedicated to cybersecurity: the National Cybersecurity Agency (ANC) and the National Institute of Innovations in Cybersecurity "Cybercor." Launched during the inaugural Moldova Cybersecurity Forum (MCF) on February 9th, these initiatives solidify the country's commitment to building a secure and resilient digital future.

Continue Reading
Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Economic Development and Digitalization, Dumitru Alaiba announcing the launch of the Moldova’s Cyber Security Agency. (PRNewsfoto/Ministry of Economic Development and Digitalization of the Republic of Moldova)
Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Economic Development and Digitalization, Dumitru Alaiba announcing the launch of the Moldova’s Cyber Security Agency. (PRNewsfoto/Ministry of Economic Development and Digitalization of the Republic of Moldova)

"We need a secure economy, and with the digitalization process, it is imperative to have institutions that ensure a high level of resilience. These two new institutions will play a key role in strengthening the country's cybersecurity," stated Dumitru Alaiba, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economic Development and Digitalization.

Moldova's proactive approach stems from its unique geopolitical position and the rising global cyber threat landscape. The 2023 Cybersecurity Law serves as a cornerstone, aligning the country with EU standards and establishing a structured, effective approach to counter cyberattacks.

The ANC embodies this proactive stance, actively protecting critical infrastructure, government systems, and citizens from cyber threats. Cybercor, on the other hand, focuses on cultivating future cybersecurity talent through innovative education programs, equipping students and civil servants with vital skills.

Moldova's commitment extends beyond national borders. Active participation in regional and international cybersecurity initiatives fosters collaboration and knowledge sharing. The MCF, with over 800 participants and more than 40 speakers from around world, serves as a testament to this collaborative spirit.

These strategic moves position Moldova as a leader in digital security, attracting individuals and businesses seeking a safe and secure digital environment. By prioritizing cybersecurity investments and collaboration, Moldova paves the way for a prosperous and resilient digital future, setting an example for other nations navigating the digital age.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2338819/Deputy_Prime_Minister.jpg

SOURCE Ministry of Economic Development and Digitalization of the Republic of Moldova

Also from this source

Moldavia fortalece las defensas digitales con una nueva agencia de ciberseguridad y el Instituto Cybecor

Moldavia fortalece las defensas digitales con una nueva agencia de ciberseguridad y el Instituto Cybecor

Impulsando su revolución digital, Moldavia presenta dos instituciones clave dedicadas a la ciberseguridad: la National Cybersecurity Agency (ANC) y...
Moldova Fortifies Digital Defenses with New Cybersecurity Agency and Cybecor Institute

Moldova Fortifies Digital Defenses with New Cybersecurity Agency and Cybecor Institute

Fueling its digital revolution, Moldova unveils two key institutions dedicated to cybersecurity: the National Cybersecurity Agency (ANC) and the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.