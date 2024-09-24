Mole Street and Chronemic Announce Strategic Partnership to Drive Sustainable Growth for Accounting Firms through Technology Consulting and Behavioral Training

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mole Street, a leading technology consultancy, and Chronemic Consulting, specialists in selling and human behavioral training, are proud to announce a strategic partnership designed to provide enhanced services to their clients, particularly within the accounting industry.

This partnership addresses a critical challenge many leadership teams face: the need for tangible, measurable results. While those stakeholders are keen on achieving outcomes, they often lack the systems to track and analyze these results effectively. Through this partnership, Mole Street clients will gain access to Chronemic's expertise in selling and human behavioral training, empowering businesses to optimize their sales strategies and improve client interactions with a clear focus on the Financial Services industry with specific expertise in Accounting.

In return, Chronemic clients, particularly those within the accounting industry and broader Financial Services sector, will benefit from Mole Street's comprehensive technology consulting services with a specialization in HubSpot. Mole Street's team has the skills and technical capabilities to advise clients and implement solutions that provide key stakeholders with real time actionable data and analytics. These solutions not only enhance client interactions through personalization and the power of AI, but also offer impactful measurement capabilities that track customer requirements throughout the entire journey.

"We've been collaborating with Matt Blank for over ten years to support client growth initiatives, and are proud to formalize a partnership with Chronemic Consulting to deliver comprehensive solutions that bridge the gap between technology and human behavior for the Accounting industry," said Brendan Walsh, Principal and Co-Founder of Mole Street.

"Implementing a unified customer platform like HubSpot and integrating it with adjacent industry technologies to forecast, track and report on growth is essential for scaling any company. The accounting industry is ripe for disruption as it often lags behind other industries on the innovation front. This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to drive meaningful business outcomes with Chronemic's exceptional training programs and excellent reputation in the industry."

Chronemic's extensive experience in the accounting industry opens new doors for Mole Street to help these firms better serve their end customers. By bringing customer data into a unified platform, Mole Street can assist these firms in aligning their sales, marketing, and service operations, creating a more valuable experience for their clients.

"Partnering with Mole Street allows us to offer our clients a full suite of technology consulting services that helps them track & measure their team's business development efforts as well as their various marketing campaigns, service operations, and client experience programs," said Matthew Blank, President of Chronemic Consulting.

"Being able to track client behavior online and follow them through the entire lifecycle is of significant value to mid and large-sized accounting firms. Together, we can provide a holistic approach that empowers our clients to succeed in a rapidly changing business landscape."

This partnership is expected to bring significant value to both Mole Street and Chronemic's existing and prospective clients by combining their strengths in human behavior training and cutting-edge technology consulting.

For more information on the partnership and the collaborative services, please visit Mole Street's website and Chronemic's website .

About Mole Street:

Mole Street is an Elite HubSpot Solutions Partner and industry-leading technology consultancy. We empower mid-market and enterprise organizations worldwide to align their Sales, Marketing, and Service operations on a unified platform. Our expertise spans custom integrations, complex data migrations, and the design and development of websites and portals on HubSpot that deliver extraordinary user experiences. Our clients aim to drive measurable bottom-line results, enhance customer, employee, and partner satisfaction, increase efficiency, and achieve digital transformation. We provide the expertise and tools to make these goals a reality.

About Chronemic Consulting:

Chronemic Consulting is a leader in selling and human behavioral training, offering bespoke programs that enhance client engagement and sales performance across various industries. Chronemic's founder, Matt Blank has spent 20+ years in creating programs that help his clients build more authentic relationships that turn into new business. Their core services are fractional business development support, engaging training programs, and 1on1 coaching.

Media Contacts:

Mole Street- Neil Anderson, CMO

[email protected]

+1.818.268.9478

Chronemic Consulting- Blake Heiligman, Client Experience Associate

[email protected]

+1 267 246 3662

SOURCE Mole Street