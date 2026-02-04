Moleac is pleased to announce that NeuroAiD™II has been awarded Gold accreditation by Empowered By Evidence.

SINGAPORE, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This recognition reflects the robust clinical evidence supporting NeuroAiD™II, as well as the uniqueness of its formulation, the rigour of its manufacturing, reproducibility, and quality control, highlighting its reliability and value in supporting neurological disorders.

Empowered By Evidence (EBE) is an independent, international non-profit organisation, founded in 2014 and based in New York. Its panel of natural health specialists and researchers applies a transparent, science-led process to evaluate natural health products, helping healthcare professionals and their patients make evidence-based decisions. Independent assessors evaluate each product, with no association to the product or its competitors, ensuring objectivity.

Nigel Pollard, Chair of the Board of Directors of EBE, remarked:

"Independent advice, education, and clear product-specific evidence help people make confident, informed choices. Our independent product accreditation is an easy way to find exact products like NeuroAiD™II that can deliver results shown in specific clinical trials."

EBE helps healthcare professionals and consumers choose natural health products supported by rigorous clinical evidence.

David Picard, CEO of Moleac, commented:

"We are proud to be recognised by the prestigious EBE, a well-respected, independent non-profit. This is a testament to the work we conducted at Moleac over the years—pioneering an innovative approach to develop a complex herbal formulation, supported by a unique standardised proprietary manufacturing process to ensure the consistency and validity of its safety and clinical properties, as documented in over 90 publications."

About Moleac

Moleac is a biopharmaceutical company that stays committed to helping patients and their families reconnect with their lives. We address unmet needs of patients suffering a loss of brain function after brain injuries or neurodegenerative diseases. Our focus is to help them regain and maintain independence. We select scientifically proven natural compounds and formulations with origins in traditional medicine, establish their clinical properties, and make them available internationally.

