Moleaer Launches IoT Solutions for Improving Water Quality, Aquatic Health and Preventing Harmful Pathogens

The Clear already provides an alternative to the traditional chemical—algaecides and alum—and aeration methods for treating water against pathogens, bacteria, biofilms, and harmful algae blooms. The new services package the latest in IoT, allowing end-users to monitor equipment performance, power, and dissolved oxygen (DO) levels in the water. These can all be monitored 24/7 online and via mobile devices, with automatic text and email alerts with the ability to stop the unit remotely.

Moleaer's nanobubble generators work by injecting trillions of oxygen-rich nanobubbles into the water increasing the dissolved oxygen (DO) levels at the surface and sediment, irrespective of water depth. Sustaining dissolved oxygen (DO) levels throughout the water column helps mitigate algae growth by reducing the nutrient recycling rate from the sediment.

As proven by Arizona State University, nanobubbles can also act as an advanced chemical-free oxidant, eliminating pathogenic microorganisms like harmful bacteria and algae and breakdown organic contaminants iron and other metals.

"With our technology, we're enabling communities, farmers, and recreational facilities to restore the aquatic health and ecosystems, providing a chemical-free solution that eliminates harmful pathogens and contaminates. Our latest digital solution, enabled by AMI Global, allows for improved real-time monitoring that provides precise data on the health of the water body and equipment performance," said Nicholas Dyner, CEO of Moleaer.

"Protecting and preserving water, one of our most precious natural resources, is critical," said David Drake, Founder of AMI Global. "We're proud to partner with Moleaer, providing the essential IoT tools needed to collect real-time data on aquatic systems."

About AMI Global

AMI Global helps manufacturers add remote connectivity, data collection, device control, and analytic capabilities to pumps, motors, and variable speed drives. As an AMI partner, customers receive turnkey digital integration, development, and go-to-market support to ensure successful commercialization. For more information visit www.amiglobal.com .

About Moleaer

Moleaer™ is an American-based nanobubble technology company with a mission to unlock the full potential of nanobubbles to enhance and protect water, food, and natural resources. Moleaer established the nanobubble industry in the U.S. by developing the first nanobubble generator that can perform cost-effectively at municipal and industrial scale. Through partnerships with universities, Moleaer has proven that nanobubbles can solve complex industrial challenges in agriculture, horticulture, wastewater, aquatic management, and resource recovery. Moleaer has deployed nanobubble generators at more than 500 customer sites worldwide since 2016. To learn more, visit: www.Moleaer.com

About Nanobubbles

Nanobubbles are invisible to the naked eye, 2500 times smaller than a single grain of table salt. Nanobubbles remain suspended in water for long periods of time, acting like a battery that delivers oxygen continuously to the entire body of water. As oxygen is consumed, the nanobubbles diffuse more oxygen into solution, sustaining the level of dissolved oxygen. Moleaer provides the highest proven oxygen transfer rate in the aeration and gas infusion industry, with an efficiency of over 85 percent per foot of water ( Michael Stenstrom , UCLA, 2017).

