Moleaer™ Secures Additional $5 Million Funding led by ADM Capital's Cibus Fund

LOS ANGELES, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Moleaer, the leading manufacturer of industrial-scale nanobubble generators, announced today that they have raised $5 million in funding. The investment was led by London based ADM Capital's Cibus Fund, the premier capital provider in the agriculture sector, and included existing investor Energy Innovation Capital.

Moleaer's nanobubble generators dissolve virtually any gas into any liquid and produce trillions of nanobubbles, each less than 200 nm in diameter. Bubbles of this size exhibit extraordinary properties including neutral buoyancy, a strong negative surface charge, and an enormous surface area per unit volume. These unique properties are proven to help farmers grow more crops, oil and mining companies recover more valuable resources, aquatic management companies control algae, and industries efficiently treat water and wastewater.

"Moleaer strives to help customers within the Water, Energy, Food nexus increase productivity. In just two years of commercial activity, Moleaer has demonstrated the value of nanobubbles with over 200 systems installed in commercial greenhouses, water and wastewater treatment plants, produced water treatment facilities, and mining operations. With this new funding and Cibus Fund's expertise in agriculture and the global food supply chain, we will continue to expand our capability to support agriculture customers, and venture into new applications where nanobubbles create significant value," said Nick Dyner, CEO of Moleaer.

"Cibus Fund is excited to work with Moleaer and support the Company's efforts to solve the challenges that the world's food sector faces. Moleaer has already demonstrated that their nanobubble technology enables farmers to grow crops in a more efficient and sustainable way, positively impacting the food sector's ability to sustain a growing global population. Cibus Fund's relationships within agriculture and food production will help Moleaer expand their presence within these industries through improved irrigation water quality for indoor and outdoor farming, better respiration for fish and mollusks in aquaculture, and all-natural treatment for food safety." said Alastair Cooper, Senior Investment Director for ADM Capital's Cibus Fund.

In addition, Kevin Skillern of Energy Innovation Capital stated "Moleaer continues to demonstrate the enormous potential for nanobubble technology to transform how the Energy, Wastewater and Ag industries tackle their toughest water challenges. We look forward to continuing to support Moleaer's growth into new applications and markets."

About Moleaer

Moleaer develops industrial-scale nanobubble generators that enhance processes to enable radical change in the economics of indoor farming, metal separation, wastewater treatment and oil recovery. The Company's nanobubble technology enables customers to responsibly increase productivity by fundamentally changing how gases are utilized to enhance industrial systems, eliminate chemicals, save energy and treat water. Moleaer's plug-and-play nanobubble generator has proven to help farmers grow more crops, oil and mining companies recover more valuable resources, and industries efficiently treat water and wastewater. For more information, visit www.moleaer.com

About Cibus Fund

The Cibus Fund focuses on mid-market investment opportunities in sustainable food processing and production companies, primarily across Europe and Australasia with a secondary mandate for early stage high-growth investments. The Fund takes advantage of the significant investment opportunities presented by global demographic changes, shifting trade patterns and the inability of the world's fastest growing economies to meet rapidly increasing regional demand for high-value foods driven by burgeoning middle classes. Cibus targets companies with strong management teams that are active in one or more stages of high-value food chains and looks for companies that are established category champions with a demonstrable technological advantage. Investments are also evaluated on their environmental sustainability as a key determinant of value creation.

About Energy Innovation Capital

Energy Innovation Capital is the premier capital provider for innovators serving the energy industry. EIC provides early and growth-stage funding for visionary entrepreneurs tackling global energy challenges with transformative, market-leading solutions. EIC's team brings more than three decades of experience investing in energy technologies and we leverage our industry expertise, networks and a collaborative approach to help talented entrepreneurs push the boundaries of what's possible and build great companies. For more information, visit www.energyinnovationcapital.com

SOURCE Moleaer

Related Links

https://www.moleaer.com/

