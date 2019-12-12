Molecula Hires Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer to Accelerate Momentum and Growth

AUSTIN, Texas and PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mimi Spier has been named Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer for Molecula, the company announced today. In this newly created role, Spier will have full responsibility for creating and executing the company, product, and go-to-market strategies. She will focus on building a world-class, customer-focused marketing organization to enhance the Molecula brand, clearly position Molecula products to customers, and result in long-term, profitable growth.

Earlier in the year, Molecula announced a seed round of $6 million in funding as well as the company's transition from the globally-adopted, open-source project, Pilosa, to the enterprise-focused, Molecula. The transition coincided with the launch of Molecula's Data Virtualization platform which enables instantaneous, secure access to large, fragmented, and geographically dispersed datasets to support the most demanding Analytics, Machine Learning and, IoT workloads.

Molecula's differentiated approach to Data Virtualization allows enterprise organizations to access all of their data at the speed of thought, reducing the time and effort it takes to go from data to decision—without making copies of the data nor federating queries to underlying source systems. Uniquely, this approach results in instant access to the most disparate datasets and more efficient data operations, without any compromises on governance or compliance.

"Had I asked a magic genie to summon the most perfect candidate to fill this pivotal Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer position at Molecula, I could not have dreamed up anyone better-suited than Ms. Spier. As Molecula transitions from an early stage start-up to an enterprise-grade software company, Mimi's background in taking emerging products to market from zero to billions in revenue at industry-leading enterprise software companies like VMware, SAP and Oracle will be invaluable in helping Molecula achieve our goal of becoming the best Data Virtualization company," said Molecula CEO, Higinio ("H.O.") Maycotte .

Spier is an accomplished go-to-market and marketing leader with a strong track record of success in the IoT, Big Data and Analytics spaces. In her previous role as Vice President of IoT and Edge Business at VMware, she led global teams responsible for sales/GTM strategy, partnerships, and all aspects of the business including positioning, messaging, demand generation, sales and thought leadership.

Spier will be based in Palo Alto, California, extending Molecula's presence beyond Austin, Texas, and she will report directly to the CEO, Higinio Maycotte.

"We are thrilled to have Mimi join Molecula at such a crucial time. I believe she's the right leader to strategically leverage the tremendous amount of interest we're finding in large enterprise companies. We are solving some of the most complex and massive data problems in the world and are seeing unprecedented benefits across industries and geographies with our unique, zero-copy Data Virtualization approach. We look forward to having her help achieve our growth goals and help our customers succeed on a global scale as they differentiate themselves with better, faster use of data in the Intelligence Era," said Molecula board member, Tom Meredith .

About Molecula

Molecula is a Data Virtualization company that enables humans and machines to make better decisions. Enterprises trust Molecula's modern, zero-copy approach to Data Virtualization to enable instantaneous, secure access to their large, fragmented, and geographically dispersed datasets, to support the most demanding Advanced Analytics, Machine Learning, and IoT workloads. Built on its open-source offering, Pilosa , Molecula's technology has been used by thousands of organizations globally to provide fast and unified data access without copying, moving, federating, or caching data.

Molecula is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and was founded in 2017, with a commitment to building community-driven software that unlocks the full power of data.

To learn more about Molecula, visit: http://www.molecula.com

