Molecular Assemblies Announces Jeffrey Sampson Joins Its Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Molecular Assemblies, Inc. , a pioneer in the field of enzymatic DNA synthesis, today announced the appointment of Jeffrey R. Sampson, Ph.D., to its Board of Directors. Dr. Sampson is an Associate Vice President and Research Fellow for Agilent Technologies, where he contributes at the interface of technology, intellectual property, and business strategy. Molecular Assemblies also announced that David Hwang, who has served on the Company's board since 2019, has stepped down.

"On behalf of the Board and leadership of Molecular Assemblies, I would like to thank David for his dedicated and valuable service to the Company and wish him well in his future endeavors," said Larry Stambaugh, Chairperson of the Board of Directors. "We are also pleased to welcome Jeff, who has extensive technical expertise in nucleic acid synthesis and in commercializing novel technologies. We will benefit from his experience and wisdom especially at this exciting time for the Company."

"Since joining our Board more than three years ago, David has consistently made impactful contributions to Molecular Assemblies and has provided expert guidance to our Company in the areas of corporate strategy and technology development," said Michael J. Kamdar, President and CEO of Molecular Assemblies. "I look forward to working closely with Jeff at a very important time for Molecular Assemblies, as the Company is advancing its Fully Enzymatic Synthesis technology and initiating a Key Customer Program that is slated to begin later this year."

Dr. Sampson said, "Molecular Assemblies has developed a fully enzymatic synthesis technology aimed at delivering longer, purer, and accurate DNA, which I believe will advance the synthetic DNA market and accelerate innovations. I look forward to working closely with the Board to support the effort to drive fully enzymatic synthesis of DNA to commercialization."

As a member of Agilent's staff, Dr. Sampson participates in setting and managing program objectives related to nucleic acid synthesis and related applications for Agilent. He has supported Agilent's corporate development organization and senior executives for more than 20 years in the licensing and acquisition of technologies and companies by providing technical and intellectual property diligence expertise. Dr. Sampson is a core member of Agilent's Early Stage Partnership program (ESP). ESP identifies and fosters relationships with early-stage companies that are strategic to Agilent's interests and invests as appropriate. He is currently a Board Member for Purigen Biosystems, which is also one of Agilent's ESP companies.

For select researchers, Molecular Assemblies is providing early access to its Fully Enzymatic Synthesis™ (FES™) technology through a Key Customer Program. For more info and to apply, please visit www.molecularassemblies.com/key-customer-program/.

About Molecular Assemblies

Molecular Assemblies, Inc. is a private life sciences company developing an enzymatic DNA synthesis technology designed to power the next generation of DNA-based products. The company's patented enzymatic method, based on making DNA the way nature makes DNA, produces long, high quality, sequence-specific DNA reliably, affordably, and sustainably. Molecular Assemblies' Fully Enzymatic Synthesis™ (or FES™) technology will enable the reading and writing of DNA for many industries, including industrial synthetic biology and precision medicine, as well as emerging applications of DNA for data information storage, nanomachines, and bio-based electronics. Molecular Assemblies is headquartered in San Diego. For more information, please visit www.molecularassemblies.com .

Company: Stephen Bates, VP Sales and Marketing, [email protected]

Media: Jessica Yingling, Ph.D., Little Dog Communications Inc. , [email protected], +1 (858) 344-8091

