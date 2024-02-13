Molecular Assemblies Announces the Appointment of Two Industry Leaders to Its Commercial-Technology Advisory Board

Board member, Todd C. Peterson , Ph.D., serves as Chair of the CTAB

New appointments include David Smoller , Ph.D., serial entrepreneur and General Partner at Cultivation Capital Life Sciences and Stephen Turner , Ph.D., Founder at PacBio

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Molecular Assemblies, Inc. , ("MAI" or the "Company") a pioneer in the field of enzymatic DNA synthesis, today announced the addition of two industry leaders to its Commercial-Technology Advisory Board (CTAB), which includes experts in the commercialization of nucleic acid technologies and innovative life science product solutions. The CTAB provides strategic guidance on the Company's commercialization strategies for Molecular Assemblies' Fully Enzymatic Synthesis™ (FES™ technology, which accelerates the production of long, pure, and accurate DNA to power the next generation of therapeutics, diagnostics, agricultural products, and industrial materials.

"With the deep knowledge, wisdom, and experience commercializing transformative life science products, the CTAB enables Molecular Assemblies to identify emerging opportunities and trends in the life sciences industry that can be solved with our breakthrough nucleic acid-based products," said Larry Stambaugh, Board Chair of Molecular Assemblies. "We continue to receive strong feedback from our early customers who are utilizing our breakthrough long, highly pure oligonucleotides to drive scientific discovery in high growth applications such as CRISPR gene editing, therapeutic development, and protein engineering, and we look forward to expanding our commercial efforts to supply the industry with oligos and genes they desire."

"Molecular Assemblies is helping accelerate the life science industry by removing one of the largest bottlenecks in R&D – the availability of long, pure, accurate oligonucleotides," said Todd C. Peterson, Ph.D., CTAB Chair and MAI Board Director. "By bringing together proven experts with a track record of successfully working across life science tools and therapeutic modalities, the CTAB will enable Molecular Assemblies to leverage its leading enzymatic DNA synthesis technology into commercial success."

MAI's Commercial Technology Advisory Board

Todd C. Peterson, Ph.D., CTAB Chair, has more than 35 years of experience in biotechnology and life sciences research and development across the areas of molecular and cell biology, nucleic acids, and genomics product and technology development. He is currently Founder and Principal at GenApex Bio, a life sciences Board service and advisory practice. Previously Dr. Peterson has held the following roles: Chief Scientific Officer at The Allen Institute, Chief Technology Officer at Synthetic Genomics, Inc., leading Genomics and Synthetic Biology R&D at Invitrogen/Life Technologies (now Thermo Fisher Scientific), and R&D positions at Genicon Sciences, Trega Biosciences, Hybritech, and Gen-Probe, where he focused on technology research, product development, and commercialization.

David Smoller, Ph.D., is a General Partner of Cultivation Capital Life Sciences Fund, a venture fund focused on life science investing with companies in the therapeutic, diagnostic instruments, healthcare IT, research tools, and agriculture sectors. He also serves as an Entrepreneur in Residence at St. Louis BioGenerator, the investment arm of BioSTL. His extensive experience includes leadership roles at Sigma-Aldrich and Genome Systems, where he made significant contributions to the genomics field. Dr. Smoller co-founded Solis Agrosciences, Panome Bio, and Canopy Biosciences (acquired by Bruker Corporation). His earlier ventures include SAGE Labs (acquired by Horizon Discovery) and ProteoPlex, a proteomic technology pioneer.

Stephen Turner, Ph.D., founded PacBio.He was a member of the project team at Cornell which developed the technology now employed by PacBio and was co-author of the cover story in Science magazine (January 31, 2003) that introduced the technology to the scientific community. Dr. Turner is the author of more than 300 scientific papers in fields, ranging from DNA sequencing technology and biophysics to genomics and epigenomics, and is listed as the inventor on more than 50 U.S. patents and numerous published patent applications.

Molecular Assemblies' FES™ Technology

Molecular Assemblies' Fully Enzymatic Synthesis™ (FES™) is the foundation of their approach to create long, high quality, sequence specific DNA composed of more than 300 base pairs and complex sequences not available today. The FES technique mimics the way DNA is naturally produced and decreases the need for lengthy and expensive post-synthesis purification. Synthetic synthesis of DNA chains is the premise of experiments in the biotechnology and health science sectors. This patented platform is powering the exciting next generation of DNA-based products. Molecular Assemblies is now offering access to long, custom oligonucleotides synthesized with the Company's FES technology enabling customers to accelerate their research in CRISPR gene editing, protein engineering, and NGS probes and controls. Learn more about getting access to the FES technology by visiting: http://www.molecularassemblies.com/now-available .

About Molecular Assemblies

Molecular Assemblies, Inc. is a private life sciences company advancing their proprietary enzymatic DNA synthesis technology that is designed to significantly elevate the future generation of DNA-based products. The company's patented Fully Enzymatic Synthesis™ (or FES™), based on making DNA the way nature makes DNA, produces long, high quality, sequence-specific DNA reliably, affordably, and sustainably, including sequences not available today. FES technology will enable the writing of DNA for many industries, including industrial synthetic biology and precision medicine, as well as emerging applications of DNA for data information storage, nanomachines, and bio-based electronics. Molecular Assemblies is headquartered in San Diego. For more information, visit molecularassemblies.com .

Company: Ben Johnson, Senior Director of Sales and Marketing, [email protected]

Media: Jessica Yingling, Ph.D., Little Dog Communications Inc. , [email protected] , +1.858.344.8091

