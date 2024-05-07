Molecular Assemblies Launches Partner Program for Onsite Synthesis of Long, Pure, Accurate DNA

Company also announced the availability of 400mer oligonucleotides for early ordering

SAN DIEGO, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Molecular Assemblies, Inc. , ("MAI" or the "Company") a pioneer and leader in the field of enzymatic DNA synthesis, today announced the launch of its Partnering Program to license Molecular Assemblies' Fully Enzymatic SynthesisTM (FESTM) technology for onsite synthesis. FES technology accelerates the production of long, pure, and accurate DNA to power a new rapidly emerging generation of therapeutics and diagnostics.

"We have received a strong response from large partners who highly value that our Fully Enzymatic Synthesis technology removes one of the largest bottlenecks in R&D – the availability of long, accurate, and complex oligonucleotides and allows them to maintain full control of their intellectual property," said Larry Stambaugh, Board Chair of Molecular Assemblies. "While our main business model will continue to be DNA synthesis made-to-order with quick turnaround times for high volume labs, the modularity of our synthesis platform is also attractive for on-site synthesis for companies wanting to have higher control over a key component to their research and further expedite experimental cycle times."

Under the partnership, a few select members will receive MAIs' automated synthesis platform, all proprietary reagents and enzymes, and any enhancements or improvements to its FES platform, and the necessary licenses to perform FES for research purposes in their facilities. The modular FES platform fits easily into high-volume labs and offers the capability to synthesize long, accurate oligos in picomole or femtomole scale to serve a variety of application needs.

Molecular Assemblies also announced today that the company has opened early access to order oligonucleotides up to 400mer in length, limited to the first 20 customers.

"It's exciting to hear from our customers that we are delivering on their needs for a variety of synthetic biology applications including CRISPR, molecular cloning, and gene assembly, as well as next generation sequencing," said Phil Paik, Ph.D., Chief Technology Officer of Molecular Assemblies. "We have received highly satisfied feedback from customers with our 300mer offering launched earlier this year. Our customers have commented that moving to those longer lengths has allowed them to expand sequence design space and enable new experimental possibilities. We're thrilled to be able to now take early orders for our highly pure 400mer oligonucleotides. We continue to significantly elevate our technology capabilities and will announce additional ground-breaking advancements to our technology stack at SynBioBeta this year."

To learn more about how to get access to oligonucleotides up to 400mer in length, visit: http://www.molecularassemblies.com/now-available.

SynBioBeta 2024 Presentations

Tuesday, May 7, 9:05am PT

From Complexity to Commercialization: The DNA Synthesis Saga Continues

Mainstage Panel with MAI's Chair, Larry Stambaugh

Wednesday, May 8, 2:45pm PT

Fully Enzymatic Synthesis: Unlocking Synthetic Biology's Potential

Breakout Session (Room 210B) with MAI's Chief Technology Officer, Phil Paik, Ph.D., and Stacia Wyman, Ph.D., Principal Investigator at the Innovative Genomics Institute at UC Berkeley

Wednesday, May 8, 5:00pm PT

Crafting Cures – How Synthetic Biology Personalizes Precision Medicine

Mainstage Fireside Chat with MAI's Chair, Larry Stambaugh, and Maria Soloveychik, Ph.D., Co-founder and CEO, SyntheX

Molecular Assemblies team members will also be at Booth #107 during the conference.

Molecular Assemblies' FESTM Technology

Molecular Assemblies' Fully Enzymatic SynthesisTM (FESTM) is the foundation of their approach to create long, high quality, sequence specific DNA composed of more than 300 base pairs. The FES technique mimics the way DNA is naturally produced and decreases the need for lengthy and expensive post-synthesis purification. Synthetic synthesis of DNA chains is the premise of experiments in the biotechnology and health science sectors. This patented platform is powering a new rapidly emerging generation of DNA-based products. Molecular Assemblies is now offering access to long, custom oligonucleotides synthesized with the Company's FES technology enabling customers to accelerate their research in CRISPR gene editing, protein engineering, and NGS probes and controls. Click here to learn more.

About Molecular Assemblies

Molecular Assemblies, Inc. is a private life sciences company advancing their proprietary enzymatic DNA synthesis technology that is designed to significantly elevate the future generation of DNA-based products. The company's patented Fully Enzymatic Synthesis™ (or FES™), based on making DNA the way nature makes DNA, produces long, high quality, sequence-specific DNA reliably, affordably, and sustainably, including complex sequences not available today. FES technology will enable the reading and writing of DNA for many industries, including industrial synthetic biology and precision medicine, as well as emerging applications of DNA for data information storage, nanomachines, and bio-based electronics. Molecular Assemblies is headquartered in San Diego. For more information, visit molecularassemblies.com .

Contacts

Company: Ben Johnson, Senior Director of Sales and Marketing, [email protected]

Media: Jessica Yingling, Ph.D., Little Dog Communications Inc. , [email protected] , +1.858.344.8091

SOURCE Molecular Assemblies, Inc.