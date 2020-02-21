Molecular Cancer Diagnostics Market Insights, 2019 to 2025 - Industry Developments, Technologies, Products, Regions, and Competitors

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Molecular Cancer Diagnostics Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report contains market sizing and forecasts for this important area of molecular testing, including the following global market information:

Global Molecular Cancer Diagnostics Market, 2019-2025 ($ millions)

Molecular Cancer Diagnostics, Laboratory Developed Tests (LDT) Market Distribution, 2019 (%)

Global Molecular Cancer Diagnostics Markets, By Region (2019-2025) ($, Million) ( North America , Europe , APAC, RoW, Total)

, , APAC, RoW, Total) Global Molecular Cancer Diagnostics Markets, By Segment (2019-2025) ($, Million) (Molecular Histology; Molecular Assays, including CDx; Total. Molecular HPV)

Global Molecular Cancer Diagnostics Markets, Estimated Distribution of Sales by Technology/Method (2020-2025) (%) (PCR, ISH, Arrays, NGS, Others)

Regional Market Data

The report also examines molecular cancer diagnostics markets by region, including data points for North America, Europe, APAC, and rest of world:

North America:

North America Molecular Dx Market for Oncology - Histology, Assays, 2019-2025 ($ millions) (Molecular Histology; Molecular Assays, including CDx; Total. Molecular HPV)

North America ( United States , Canada ) Molecular Dx Market for Oncology, 2020-2025 ($ millions)

Europe:

Europe Molecular Dx Market for Oncology - Histology, Assays, 2019-2025 ($ millions) (Molecular Histology; Molecular Assays, including CDx; Total. Molecular HPV)

Europe (EU13, Eastern Europe , Russia , Switzerland ) Molecular Dx Market for Oncology, 2020-2025 ($ millions)

APAC:

APAC Molecular Dx Market for Oncology - Histology, Assays, 2019-2025 ($ millions) (Molecular Histology; Molecular Assays, including CDx; Total. Molecular HPV)

APAC ( Japan , China ) Molecular Dx Market for Oncology, 2020-2025 ($ millions)

Market Trends

Cancer diagnostics is a highly dynamic field that consists of various types of platforms. Molecular diagnostics platforms are increasingly becoming popular as they enable accurate diagnosis as well as prognosis evaluation, which is important for treatment decisions.

Some of the key market trends in the molecular cancer diagnostics market are identified and analyzed in the Molecular Cancer Diagnostics Market, such as next-generation sequencing in cancer diagnostics and the role of molecular diagnostics in hereditary cancer diagnosis.

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides an analysis of leading market participants including:

Estimated Molecular Cancer Test Revenues of Selected IVD Vendors, 2019 ($ millions)

Estimated Molecular Cancer Test Market Value Distribution, 2019 (%)

Market Developments, Technology, and Product Introduction

The report also reviews expected developments such as technology and product introduction. Expectations for molecular diagnostics in cancer include the introduction of more biofluid-based (e.g., blood, urine) samples and tests indicated for cancer detection and monitoring, though the current market remains largely composed of tissue-based tests, companion assays, and tests for the prognosis and diagnosis of specific cancer types.

Some of the most significant developments in this field that may have an impact on shaping cancer diagnostics and treatment management are assessed throughout the report. The report includes statistical information for cancers by type on a global level.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter One: Executive Summary



Introduction

Market for Molecular Cancer Diagnostics

Scope and Methodology

Chapter Two: Industry Overview

Introduction

Global Cancer Burden

Market Trends in Molecular Diagnostics

Next-Generation Sequencing or Massively Parallel Sequencing in Cancer Diagnostics

Role of Molecular Diagnostics in Hereditary Cancer Diagnosis

Predictive Biomarker Tests for Identifying Drug-Gene Match

Liquid Biopsy-based Non-Invasive Cancer Molecular Diagnostics

Molecular Diagnosis of Cancers of Unknown Primary Site (CUP)

Artificial Intelligence

Evolution of Molecular Cancer Diagnostics and Current Status

Clinical Utility of Molecular Diagnostics

Laboratory Developed Tests (LDT)

Chapter Three: Global Cancer Molecular Diagnostics Market

Introduction

Competitor Analysis

Relevant DNA/RNA Variants

Chapter Four: Cancer Molecular Diagnostics Markets, North America

Introduction

The Burden of Cancer in North America

Reimbursement Structure, Challenges and Recent Activity

U.S. Reimbursement Structure

Canada Reimbursement Structure

Chapter Five: Cancer Molecular Diagnostics Markets, Europe

Introduction

Reimbursement Structure, Challenges and Recent Activity

EU15

Eastern Europe

Russia

Switzerland

Chapter Six: Cancer Molecular Diagnostics Markets, APAC

Introduction

Cancer Burden in APAC

Reimbursement Environment in Japan

Reimbursement Environment in China

Reimbursement Environment in India

Chapter Seven: Molecular Diagnostic Company Profiles

Abbott Diagnostics

Agendia B.V.

ARUP Laboratories

Asuragen Inc.

Biocartis

Biodesix

bioMerieux Inc.

BioReference Laboratories

Biotheranostics, Inc.

DiaSorin S.p.A

Enzo Biochem Inc.

Epigenomics AG

Exact Sciences Corp.

Exosome Diagnostics, Inc.

Guardant Health, Inc.

Helomics Corporation

Hologic, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

LabCorp, Laboratory Corporation of America

Mayo Medical Laboratories

MDxHealth S.A.

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

NanoString Technologies, Inc.

NeoGenomics

OPKO Health, Inc.

Pacific Biosciences of California , Inc. (PacBio)

, Inc. (PacBio) QIAGEN N.V.

Quest Diagnostics

Roche Diagnostics

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Trovagene, Inc.

Veracyte, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cv13ke

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

