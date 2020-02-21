Molecular Cancer Diagnostics Market Insights, 2019 to 2025 - Industry Developments, Technologies, Products, Regions, and Competitors
This report contains market sizing and forecasts for this important area of molecular testing, including the following global market information:
- Global Molecular Cancer Diagnostics Market, 2019-2025 ($ millions)
- Molecular Cancer Diagnostics, Laboratory Developed Tests (LDT) Market Distribution, 2019 (%)
- Global Molecular Cancer Diagnostics Markets, By Region (2019-2025) ($, Million) (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW, Total)
- Global Molecular Cancer Diagnostics Markets, By Segment (2019-2025) ($, Million) (Molecular Histology; Molecular Assays, including CDx; Total. Molecular HPV)
- Global Molecular Cancer Diagnostics Markets, Estimated Distribution of Sales by Technology/Method (2020-2025) (%) (PCR, ISH, Arrays, NGS, Others)
Regional Market Data
The report also examines molecular cancer diagnostics markets by region, including data points for North America, Europe, APAC, and rest of world:
North America:
- North America Molecular Dx Market for Oncology - Histology, Assays, 2019-2025 ($ millions) (Molecular Histology; Molecular Assays, including CDx; Total. Molecular HPV)
- North America (United States, Canada) Molecular Dx Market for Oncology, 2020-2025 ($ millions)
Europe:
- Europe Molecular Dx Market for Oncology - Histology, Assays, 2019-2025 ($ millions) (Molecular Histology; Molecular Assays, including CDx; Total. Molecular HPV)
- Europe (EU13, Eastern Europe, Russia, Switzerland) Molecular Dx Market for Oncology, 2020-2025 ($ millions)
APAC:
- APAC Molecular Dx Market for Oncology - Histology, Assays, 2019-2025 ($ millions) (Molecular Histology; Molecular Assays, including CDx; Total. Molecular HPV)
- APAC (Japan, China) Molecular Dx Market for Oncology, 2020-2025 ($ millions)
Market Trends
Cancer diagnostics is a highly dynamic field that consists of various types of platforms. Molecular diagnostics platforms are increasingly becoming popular as they enable accurate diagnosis as well as prognosis evaluation, which is important for treatment decisions.
Some of the key market trends in the molecular cancer diagnostics market are identified and analyzed in the Molecular Cancer Diagnostics Market, such as next-generation sequencing in cancer diagnostics and the role of molecular diagnostics in hereditary cancer diagnosis.
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides an analysis of leading market participants including:
- Estimated Molecular Cancer Test Revenues of Selected IVD Vendors, 2019 ($ millions)
- Estimated Molecular Cancer Test Market Value Distribution, 2019 (%)
Market Developments, Technology, and Product Introduction
The report also reviews expected developments such as technology and product introduction. Expectations for molecular diagnostics in cancer include the introduction of more biofluid-based (e.g., blood, urine) samples and tests indicated for cancer detection and monitoring, though the current market remains largely composed of tissue-based tests, companion assays, and tests for the prognosis and diagnosis of specific cancer types.
Some of the most significant developments in this field that may have an impact on shaping cancer diagnostics and treatment management are assessed throughout the report. The report includes statistical information for cancers by type on a global level.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter One: Executive Summary
- Introduction
- Market for Molecular Cancer Diagnostics
- Scope and Methodology
Chapter Two: Industry Overview
- Introduction
- Global Cancer Burden
- Market Trends in Molecular Diagnostics
- Next-Generation Sequencing or Massively Parallel Sequencing in Cancer Diagnostics
- Role of Molecular Diagnostics in Hereditary Cancer Diagnosis
- Predictive Biomarker Tests for Identifying Drug-Gene Match
- Liquid Biopsy-based Non-Invasive Cancer Molecular Diagnostics
- Molecular Diagnosis of Cancers of Unknown Primary Site (CUP)
- Artificial Intelligence
- Evolution of Molecular Cancer Diagnostics and Current Status
- Clinical Utility of Molecular Diagnostics
- Laboratory Developed Tests (LDT)
Chapter Three: Global Cancer Molecular Diagnostics Market
- Introduction
- Competitor Analysis
- Relevant DNA/RNA Variants
Chapter Four: Cancer Molecular Diagnostics Markets, North America
- Introduction
- The Burden of Cancer in North America
- Reimbursement Structure, Challenges and Recent Activity
- U.S. Reimbursement Structure
- Canada Reimbursement Structure
Chapter Five: Cancer Molecular Diagnostics Markets, Europe
- Introduction
- Reimbursement Structure, Challenges and Recent Activity
- EU15
- Eastern Europe
- Russia
- Switzerland
Chapter Six: Cancer Molecular Diagnostics Markets, APAC
- Introduction
- Cancer Burden in APAC
- Reimbursement Environment in Japan
- Reimbursement Environment in China
- Reimbursement Environment in India
Chapter Seven: Molecular Diagnostic Company Profiles
- Abbott Diagnostics
- Agendia B.V.
- ARUP Laboratories
- Asuragen Inc.
- Biocartis
- Biodesix
- bioMerieux Inc.
- BioReference Laboratories
- Biotheranostics, Inc.
- DiaSorin S.p.A
- Enzo Biochem Inc.
- Epigenomics AG
- Exact Sciences Corp.
- Exosome Diagnostics, Inc.
- Guardant Health, Inc.
- Helomics Corporation
- Hologic, Inc.
- Illumina, Inc.
- LabCorp, Laboratory Corporation of America
- Mayo Medical Laboratories
- MDxHealth S.A.
- Myriad Genetics, Inc.
- NanoString Technologies, Inc.
- NeoGenomics
- OPKO Health, Inc.
- Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (PacBio)
- QIAGEN N.V.
- Quest Diagnostics
- Roche Diagnostics
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Trovagene, Inc.
- Veracyte, Inc.
