Molecular Data Inc. Cooperates with China's largest specialty solvent manufacturer

SHANGHAI, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Molecular Data Inc. ("Molecular Data" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: MKD), a leading technology-driven platform in China's chemical industry, today announced that it has signed a cooperation agreement with Anhui Shilian Special Solvent Co., Ltd., the largest professional manufacturer of high-purity specialty solvents in China ("Anhui Shilian").

In the future, the two parties will deepen cooperation in the field of high-purity solvent series of products to provide industry users with more diversified and high-quality products and services. The cooperation covers numerous kinds of high-purity solvents based on the advanced production technology of Anhui Shilian producing top-level high-purity solvent products.

Molecular Data will help build Internet sales channel and digital management system; this will not only optimize the supply chain, it will also enhance Anhui Shilian's market competitiveness, as a result serving industry users more accurately, timely and effectively.

Anhui Shilian Specialty Solvent Co., Ltd. was established in June 2002 and is the largest professional manufacturer of high-purity specialty solvents in China. Anhui Shilian now owns 9 complete chemical production plants which includes "High Purity Special Solvents". It mainly produces two series of products: high-purity solvents, reagent series products and chemical products series.

Anhui Shilian is currently China's largest professional manufacturer of high-purity solvent series products that use coal coking and coal gasification crude solvent as raw materials for separation, and purification. It can produce high-quality phenol derivatives and antioxidant products. The pure phenol series products are recognized as provincial high-tech products by the Provincial Science and Technology Department.

With a decade of experience in the chemical market, Molecular Data has a comprehensive coverage that entails supply chain finance and data services. The strategic cooperation with Anhui Shilian will help leverage Molecular Data's capabilities in the high-purity solvent industry. The expertise that Molecular Data provides allows traditional enterprises to tap on new opportunities brought about by Internet big data.

The capabilities provided by Molecular Data will allow Anhui Shilian to in turn provide more diversified services, helping to develop and bring digital upgrades to the industry.

SOURCE Molecular Data Inc.