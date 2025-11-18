Molecular Designs Simplifies High-Risk HPV Clinical Research with New Multiplex PCR Panel

Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Simplicity Panel™ delivers a reliable, lab-ready solution for studying 14 high-risk HPV types in a streamlined research format

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Molecular Designs, a developer and manufacturer of molecular infectious-disease assays, today announced the launch of its Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Simplicity Panel™, a next-generation multiplex PCR-based Research Use Only (RUO) panel designed to identify 14 high-risk HPV types.

The HPV Simplicity Panel supports the research of high-risk HPV types 16, 18, 31, 33, 35, 39, 45, 51, 52, 56, 58, 59, 66, and 68. The panel delivers same-day results with high analytical accuracy and reproducibility.

More than 42 million Americans are currently living with disease-causing types of HPV, with approximately 13 million new infections occurring each year. Most infections clear naturally, but persistent HPV can lead to cancers of the cervix, genitals, anus, or throat. The HPV Simplicity Panel gives research laboratories a streamlined tool to study high-risk HPV prevalence and its role in disease development.

"HPV remains a significant public health concern, and we're proud to help lab leaders play an active role in clinical research," said Michael Clark, CEO of Molecular Designs. "This panel was designed to help research labs generate reliable data faster and more efficiently while maintaining the high-quality standards that are central to all of our Simplicity products."

Built for speed and ease of use, the panel comes pre-plated in a 96-well format and requires no master-mix preparation. Its modular, breakaway design allows labs to use only the tests they need, reducing waste and improving resource management.

Developed by Molecular Designs' physician-led team, the panel reflects the company's commitment to simplifying molecular workflows and supporting research into infectious disease identification.

For more information on the HPV Simplicity Panel, visit MolecularDesigns.com/HPV.

All products are for research use only.

About Molecular Designs

Molecular Designs was founded by physicians looking to simplify delivery of and increase accessibility to cost-effective, streamlined, and easy-to-use molecular technologies. It offers numerous PCR-based components produced under GMP and ISO 13485:2016 quality standards, as well as complementary reagents and instrumentation. For more information, please visit moleculardesigns.com and follow on LinkedIn.

