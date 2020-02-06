Molecular Diagnostics Global Market Estimated to be Worth $18.7 Billion by 2026
Feb 06, 2020, 08:00 ET
SAN DIEGO, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IQ4I Research & Consultancy published a new report on "Molecular Diagnostics Global Market – Forecast To 2026" .
This Molecular Diagnostics global market report covers five segments namely product, technology, application, end-users and geography.
Products:
- Instruments
- Consumables
- Software & Services
Technology:
- Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)
- Microarray & Microfluidics
- Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technique (INAAT)
- In-Situ Hybridization
- Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)
- Others
By Application:
- Infectious Diseases
- Bacterial (STD, HAI, TB, others)
- Viral ( (HIV, HBV/C, HPV, Others)
- Genetic Testing
- Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT)
- Cystic fibrosis
- Others
- Oncology (Cancer type)
- Lung
- Breast
- Colorectal
- Prostate
- Melanoma
- Ovarian
- Others
- Oncology (Cancer care)
- Early Screening
- Companion Diagnostics
- Prognosis monitoring
- Recurrence monitoring
- Transplantation
- Kidney
- Heart
- Others
- Blood screening
- Others
End-User:
- Hospitals
- Clinics/Centralized laboratories
- Academic and Research
- Others
Geography:
- North America (U.S. and Rest of North America)
- Europe (Germany, Italy, France and Rest of Europe)
- Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)
- Rest of World (Brazil, Middle East & others and Rest of Latin America)
According to IQ4I Research, the molecular diagnostics global market is expected to reach $18,668.9 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR 9.7% from 2019 to 2026 due to the growing demand of molecular-based tests which are rapid and precise with early detection. The factors driving the growth of the molecular diagnostics market are increasing prevalence of different types of cancers, infectious diseases, genetic disorders and other diseases, increasing awareness of personalized medicine, companion diagnostics and also growth in the point of care testing, sequencing-based tests and other molecular techniques.
The report covers business intelligence information such as, Market sizing information for U.S. cancer care, Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT), transplantation diagnostics (Kidney & Heart), Key market developments (Product launches, approvals, acquisitions, collaborations). Also includes, Profiles of major players and analysis of their revenue, business strategies, SWOTs and market share.
Major players in the molecular diagnostics global market are Roche (Switzerland), Danaher (U.S.), bioMérieux (France), Hologic (U.S.), BD and Company (U.S.), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Qiagen (Germany), Exact Sciences (U.S.), Myriad Genetics (U.S.) and Grifols (Spain).
