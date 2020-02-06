Molecular Diagnostics Global Market Estimated to be Worth $18.7 Billion by 2026

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IQ4I Research & Consultancy published a new report on "Molecular Diagnostics Global Market – Forecast To 2026" .

This Molecular Diagnostics global market report covers five segments namely product, technology, application, end-users and geography.

Products:

Instruments

Consumables

Software & Services

Technology:

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Microarray & Microfluidics

Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technique (INAAT)

In-Situ Hybridization

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Others

By Application:

Infectious Diseases

Bacterial (STD, HAI, TB, others)



Viral ( (HIV, HBV/C, HPV, Others)

Genetic Testing

Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT)



Cystic fibrosis



Others

Oncology (Cancer type)

Lung



Breast



Colorectal



Prostate



Melanoma



Ovarian



Others

Oncology (Cancer care)

Early Screening



Companion Diagnostics



Prognosis monitoring



Recurrence monitoring

Transplantation

Kidney



Heart



Others

Blood screening

Others

End-User:

Hospitals

Clinics/Centralized laboratories

Academic and Research

Others

Geography:

North America (U.S. and Rest of North America )

(U.S. and Rest of ) Europe ( Germany , Italy , France and Rest of Europe )

( , , and Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( Japan , China , India , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , and Rest of ) Rest of World ( Brazil , Middle East & others and Rest of Latin America )

According to IQ4I Research, the molecular diagnostics global market is expected to reach $18,668.9 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR 9.7% from 2019 to 2026 due to the growing demand of molecular-based tests which are rapid and precise with early detection. The factors driving the growth of the molecular diagnostics market are increasing prevalence of different types of cancers, infectious diseases, genetic disorders and other diseases, increasing awareness of personalized medicine, companion diagnostics and also growth in the point of care testing, sequencing-based tests and other molecular techniques.

The report covers business intelligence information such as, Market sizing information for U.S. cancer care, Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT), transplantation diagnostics (Kidney & Heart), Key market developments (Product launches, approvals, acquisitions, collaborations). Also includes, Profiles of major players and analysis of their revenue, business strategies, SWOTs and market share.

Major players in the molecular diagnostics global market are Roche (Switzerland), Danaher (U.S.), bioMérieux (France), Hologic (U.S.), BD and Company (U.S.), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Qiagen (Germany), Exact Sciences (U.S.), Myriad Genetics (U.S.) and Grifols (Spain).

