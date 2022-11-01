Molecular Diagnostics Global Market Report 2022: Increase in Prevalence of Cancer, Infectious Disease, and Genetic Disorders Bolstering Sector

Nov 01, 2022, 08:00 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Molecular Diagnostics Market By Type, By Technology, By Application, By End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global molecular diagnostics market was valued at $9,160.61 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $23,905.56 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.86% from 2021 to 2030.
Molecular diagnosis is a process to identify a disease at the molecular level, such as proteins, DNA, and RNA, in a tissue or fluid. Certain tools are used to detect specific sequences in DNA or RNA that may or may not be associated with the disease, which include single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP), deletions, rearrangements, insertions, and others, which are used for diagnosis and prediction of the various infectious diseases, cancer, and other genetic disorders.
The main driving factors that drive the growth of the molecular diagnostics market include, increase in prevalence of cancer, infectious disease, and genetic disorders and increase in awareness about early diagnosis of these diseases among population.
In addition, increase in awareness and acceptance of personalized medicines and growth in the biomarker identification, further supplement the global molecular diagnostics market growth.
Conversely, stringent regulatory requirements for the approval of new molecular diagnostics techniques are expected to obstruct the growth of the market during forecast years. On the other hand, increase in adoption of the molecular diagnostics in the emerging economies is are expected to offer profitable opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Key Market Segments
By Technology
- Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)
- Hybridization
- DNA sequencing
- Microarray
- Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT)
- Others
By Application
- Infectious diseases
- Oncology
- Genetic testing
- Blood screening
- Others
By Type
- Instruments
- Reagents
- Software Services
By End User
- Hospital
- Reference Labortories
- Others
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
- Brazil
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of LAMEA
Key Topics Covered:
CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION
CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
CHAPTER 4: MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS MARKET, BY TYPE
CHAPTER 5: MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY
CHAPTER 6: MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS MARKET, BY APPLICATION
CHAPTER 7: MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS MARKET, BY END USER
CHAPTER 8: MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS MARKET, BY REGION
CHAPTER 9: COMPANY LANDSCAPE
CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES
Companies Mentioned
- Abbott Laboratories
- Agilent Technologies Inc.
- Becton Dickinson and Company
- Biomerieux Sa
- Danaher Corporation
- F. Hoffmon La-Roche Ltd
- Grifols S.A
- Hologic Inc.
- Qiagen Inc
- Siemens AG (Siemens Healthineers)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ma53k3
