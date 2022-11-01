Molecular Diagnostics Global Market Report 2022: Increase in Prevalence of Cancer, Infectious Disease, and Genetic Disorders Bolstering Sector

DUBLIN, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Molecular Diagnostics Market By Type, By Technology, By Application, By End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global molecular diagnostics market was valued at $9,160.61 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $23,905.56 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.86% from 2021 to 2030.



Molecular diagnosis is a process to identify a disease at the molecular level, such as proteins, DNA, and RNA, in a tissue or fluid. Certain tools are used to detect specific sequences in DNA or RNA that may or may not be associated with the disease, which include single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP), deletions, rearrangements, insertions, and others, which are used for diagnosis and prediction of the various infectious diseases, cancer, and other genetic disorders.



The main driving factors that drive the growth of the molecular diagnostics market include, increase in prevalence of cancer, infectious disease, and genetic disorders and increase in awareness about early diagnosis of these diseases among population.



In addition, increase in awareness and acceptance of personalized medicines and growth in the biomarker identification, further supplement the global molecular diagnostics market growth.



Conversely, stringent regulatory requirements for the approval of new molecular diagnostics techniques are expected to obstruct the growth of the market during forecast years. On the other hand, increase in adoption of the molecular diagnostics in the emerging economies is are expected to offer profitable opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key Market Segments



By Technology

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Hybridization

DNA sequencing

Microarray

Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT)

Others

By Application

Infectious diseases

Oncology

Genetic testing

Blood screening

Others

By Type

Instruments

Reagents

Software Services

By End User

Hospital

Reference Labortories

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW



CHAPTER 4: MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS MARKET, BY TYPE



CHAPTER 5: MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY



CHAPTER 6: MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS MARKET, BY APPLICATION



CHAPTER 7: MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS MARKET, BY END USER



CHAPTER 8: MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY LANDSCAPE



CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES



Companies Mentioned

Abbott Laboratories

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Becton Dickinson and Company

and Company Biomerieux Sa

Danaher Corporation

F. Hoffmon La-Roche Ltd

Grifols S.A

Hologic Inc.

Qiagen Inc

Siemens AG (Siemens Healthineers)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ma53k3

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets