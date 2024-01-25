Molecular Diagnostics in Oncology, Genetic/Inherited Diseases and NIPT 2023-2028 - Revolutionizing Cancer Treatment with Precision Diagnostics

News provided by

Research and Markets

25 Jan, 2024, 10:45 ET

DUBLIN, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --The "Molecular Diagnostics in Oncology, Genetic/Inherited Diseases, and NIPT, 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In recent decades, the introduction of various new genetic technologies for research use and diagnostics has revolutionized many areas and opened new frontiers in healthcare. For example, next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies have become widely used in genetic diseases, and have grown rapidly in oncology, due to the comprehensive insights they can provide at a relatively low cost. While older, PCR continues to be innovated and remains a central tool in molecular diagnostics laboratories of all kinds, and in situ hybridization techniques (ISH) such as FISH are still vital for understanding gene expression and genetic alterations in situ. The application areas are distinct in many ways, but the domains of oncology and inherited/genetic diseases have significant overlap and bridges between them as well as largely sharing advancements in relation to the technologies used.

Cancer testing is maturing to precision medicine, where numerous biomarkers are essential for precise diagnosis, therapy selection, therapy monitoring and early detection of cancer recurrence for the given patient. With the unfortunate rising statistics of cancer in the developed world, innovation is a must. Growth rates in cancer testing tend to be higher than in other IVD fields. Diagnostic tests for effective cancer screening are needed more than ever. As this report goes to print several significant developments are taking place. New reagents, bioinformatics, sequencing technologies, and improved histological tests are among the trends in this multifaceted report. Many of these advances are initially turned into tests as services, most often as LDTs but also FDA-approved or CE-IVD tests. The importance of this industry is seen in the flurry of activity between companies where one or both are involved in cancer diagnostics. There has been a large amount taking place in companion diagnostics in particular.

In addition, the fields of rare inherited/ genetic diseases and NIPT have become areas of new breakthroughs in healthcare. As genomic databases have grown exponentially along with knowledge about genetic diseases, there has been a shift to new tools and uses. Newborn screening was an early example of inherited/ genetic disease testing, but many additional applications have emerged. Carrier screening can be used to identify healthy individuals who carry a recessive mutation for an inherited disorder and could therefore pass the disorder on to their offspring if the other parent is also a carrier for that inherited disease. Prenatal testing can be used to identify fetuses with chromosomal abnormalities or genetic mutations that would result in the birth of an affected newborn. Women who experience recurrent miscarriages can be tested to determine if there is a genetic cause; or if their fetuses could not survive due to an inherited disorder. Inherited risk of cancer can be estimated and predicted in order to adjust lifestyle or frequency of testing.

These and other technologies and applications in oncology, rare inherited/ genetic disease, and NIPT molecular diagnostic testing are covered in the report. Segment markets of the technologies are comprehensively covered. The report contains detailed market data on the following IVD segments for their use in molecular testing:

Molecular Diagnostics in Oncology Market by Segment, 2023-2028

  • Oncology assays (incl. CDx)
  • Colon cancer molecular screen
  • ISH/ FISH
  • HPV
  • CTCs

Molecular Diagnostics Market in Rare Inherited/ Genetic Diseases and NIPT by Segment, 2023-2028

  • Prenatal testing - NIPT
  • Genetic/inherited disease testing, assays

Regional Market and Forecast

Geographically, North America is the largest market for these areas of testing; but is experiencing slightly lower growth rates than other regions such as APAC and ROW. Ample opportunities exist for participants in the market due to the development of new technologies, changing government regulations and standards, and joint ventures and partnerships. A truly global report, the report provides market sizing and forecast for all regions:

  • Asia Pacific Market for Molecular Diagnostics in Oncology, Rare Inherited/ Genetic Diseases and NIPT, 2023-2028
  • European Market for Molecular Diagnostics in Oncology, Rare Inherited/ Genetic Diseases and NIPT, 2023-2028
  • N. American Market for Molecular Diagnostics in Oncology, Rare Inherited/ Genetic Diseases and NIPT, 2023-2028
  • RoW Market for Molecular Diagnostics in Oncology, Rare Inherited/ Genetic Diseases and NIPT, 2023-2028

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Executive Summary

  • Oncology Molecular/Genetic Testing and Diagnostics
  • Liquid Biopsy Expanding New Possibilities
  • Successes in Prenatal, Newborn Testing, Rare Genetic/Inherited Diseases
  • Market Revenues
  • Scope and Methodology
  • Terminology Related to Companion Diagnostics, Precision/Personalized Medicine

Chapter 2: Introduction and Trends

  • DNA and RNA Variants
  • Cancer Markers in Widespread Usage
  • Molecular Diagnostics in Hereditary Cancer Diagnosis
  • Genetics of Inherited Diseases
  • Thrombophilia, Coagulation
  • Inherited/Genetic Disease Tests in New Areas
  • Techniques Used in Genetic Analysis
  • Polymerase Chain Reaction
  • In Situ Hybridization
  • Next-Generation Sequencing

Chapter 3: Oncology Molecular Diagnostics and Genetic Testing

  • LDTS Used Across Diagnosis, Prognosis, Screening, Personalized Medicine
  • Companion Diagnostics
  • Pharmacodiagnostic Tests
  • Predictive Biomarker Tests for Drug-Gene Match
  • Histology, ISH, Fish Established
  • Significant Use in HPV Testing
  • Liquid Biopsy
  • Next Generation Sequencing
  • CTDNA and CFDNA Testing
  • Colon Cancer Screening
  • Circulating Tumor Cells
  • CTDNA Testing Companies and Technologies
  • Exosome Sequencing
  • The Future for Liquid Biopsy
  • AI in Liquid Biopsy

Chapter 4: Rare Inherited/Genetic Diseases, NIPT, Newborn Testing

  • Prenatal and Newborn Testing
  • Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing
  • LDTS Used Across Prenatal and Genetic Disease Screening, Testing
  • Thrombophilia and Coagulation Markers

Chapter 5: Market Analysis and M&A Activity

  • Market Revenues and Forecast
  • Market Drivers and Challenges
  • Clinical Utility Needed with Molecular Diagnostics
  • Slowly Emerging Practices with Rare Diseases
  • Incremental Nature of Technological, Medical Advances
  • Mergers & Acquisitions

Chapter 6: Company Profiles

  • Abbott
  • Agilent Technologies
  • Dako
  • Becton, Dickinson and Company
  • BGI Genomics
  • MGI
  • Biocept
  • Exact Sciences
  • Guardant Health
  • Hologic
  • Panther Molecular System
  • Illumina
  • Myriad Genetics
  • Natera
  • Neogenomics
  • Qiagen
  • Roche
  • HPV
  • Sysmex Inostics
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific
  • Ventana Medical Systems (Roche)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e5wizv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]  
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Smart Home Technologies Global Market Report 2024: Growing Impact of Early Adopters as Trendsetters

Smart Home Technologies Global Market Report 2024: Growing Impact of Early Adopters as Trendsetters

The "Smart Home Technologies: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global smart home technologies market...
Global Generic Drugs Market Report 2024, Profiles of Leading Market Players Aspen Pharmacare, Aurobindo Pharma, Cipla, Fresenius, Kabi, Lupin & Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Global Generic Drugs Market Report 2024, Profiles of Leading Market Players Aspen Pharmacare, Aurobindo Pharma, Cipla, Fresenius, Kabi, Lupin & Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

The "Global Markets for Generic Drugs" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global market for generic drugs was valued at...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.