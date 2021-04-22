Molecular Diagnostics Market Worth $ 16.58 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 8.67 % CAGR: Verified Market Research™

JERSEY CITY, N.J., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rising demand for Point-of-Care testing, demand for self-testing diagnostics, & rising consumer awareness about faster diagnostics. An increase in infectious diseases is also boosting the demand for molecular diagnostics market

Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Molecular Diagnostics Market" by Application (Infectious Diseases, Oncology, Blood Screening, Genetic Tests, Microbiology, and Other Applications), by Technology (Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT), Hybridization (In-Situ Hybridization & Fish), DNA Sequencing and Next-Generation Sequencing, Microarray, and Other Technologies), by Product & Services (Reagents & Kits, Instruments, and Software & Services), and by Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Molecular Diagnostics Market was valued at USD 8.53 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 16.58 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.67% from 2021 to 2028.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=23961

Browse in-depth TOC on "Molecular Diagnostics Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Molecular Diagnostics Market Overview

Rapid technological advancements leading to accurate results, portability, and cost-effectiveness are expected to be a high-impact rendering driver of the market for molecular diagnostics. Companies are upgrading their products by implementing new techniques to gain specific and accurate results. Sigma Aldrich Corporation and QIAGEN are developing new technologies, such as Transcription-Mediated Amplification (TMA) and Loop-Mediated Isothermal Amplification (LAMP), for the diagnosis of tumors.

In addition, the growing incidence of infectious diseases is expected to propel the market growth over the forecast period. According to WHO estimates, 38.0 million individuals across the globe were living with HIV infection in 2019. Moreover, rising initiatives by market players to improve access to cost-effective resources are anticipated to drive the market for molecular diagnostics. For instance, in July 2019, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd expanded its Global Access Program beyond HIV and included HPV and other infectious diseases to enhance access to early detection and diagnostics for low and middle-income countries.

The major players in the market are Abbott Laboratories, Qiagen N.V., Roche Diagnostics, Hologic, Inc., Grifols, Siemens Healthcare, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Beckman Coulter Inc. (A Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Danaher Corporation), BiomÃ©rieux Sa, and Cepheid Inc.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Molecular Diagnostics Market On the basis of Application, Technology, Product & Services, and Geography.

Molecular Diagnostics Market by Application

Infectious Diseases



Oncology



Blood Screening



Genetic Tests



Microbiology



Other Applications

Molecular Diagnostics Market by Technology

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)



Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT)



Hybridization (In-Situ Hybridization & Fish)



DNA Sequencing and Next-Generation Sequencing



Microarray



Other Technologies

Molecular Diagnostics Market by Product & Services

Reagents & Kits



Instruments



Software & Services

Molecular Diagnostics Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market by Product (Instruments, Consumables), by System (Immunodiagnostics, Clinical Biochemistry, Molecular Diagnostics, Hematology, Urinalysis, Other Veterinary Diagnostic Technologies), by Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Point-Of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market by Products and Services (Assays and Kits, Instruments and Analyzers, and Services and Software), by Application (Oncology, Hepatitis, Hematology, Infectious Disease, and Others), by Technology (Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Genetic Sequencing, Microarray, and Others), by End Use (Decentralized Labs, Hospitals, Homecare, and Others), by Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Cosmetic Implants Market by Product Type (Breast Implants, Facial Implants, Dental Implants, and Others), by Raw Material (Biomaterials Implants, Metals Implants, Polymers Implants, and Ceramics Implants), by Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market by Device Type (IVD Devices, Diagnostic Imaging Devices, Cardiovascular Devices, Drug Delivery Devices, Orthopedic Devices, Ophthalmology Devices, Diabetes Care Devices, Dental Devices, and Endoscopy Devices), by Service (Device Development and Manufacturing Services, Quality Management Services, Final Goods Assembly Services), by Class of Device (Class I Medical Devices, Class II Medical Devices, and Class III Medical Devices), by Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

World's top 10 pharmaceutical companies building immunity using affordable drugs

Visualize Molecular Diagnostics Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

UK: +44 (753)-715-0008

APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400

US Toll Free: 1 (800)-782-1768

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Verified Market Research