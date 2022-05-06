Molecular Diagnostics: Technologies and Global Markets 2019-2021 & 2026 by Technology, Application & Region

DUBLIN, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Molecular Diagnostics: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study examines the global market for assays used to detect specific nucleic acid sequences in medical and life science applications. The goal of all DNA-based diagnostic assays is similar, but several different technologies can be employed. The report analyzes each technology in detail, determines major players and current market status, and presents forecasts of growth over the next five years. Scientific challenges and advances, including the latest trends, are emphasized. Government regulations, major collaborations, recent patents and factors affecting the industry from a global perspective are examined. New directions for DNA diagnostic technologies and emerging applications in clinical diagnostics are also examined.

Key molecular diagnostic technologies and products are analyzed to determine present and future market status, and growth is forecast from 2021 to 2026. An in-depth discussion of strategic alliances, industry structures, competitive dynamics, patents and market driving forces are also provided.



Medical device companies, both industry giants and startups, are significantly investing in research and development (R&D) to develop innovative diagnostic products that can manage a host of medical conditions, including obesity, sleep apnea, diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma and cardiac diseases, as well as disability rehabilitation and the monitoring of progressive nervous system disorders, such as Parkinson's disease.



The increasing prevalence of diseases requiring round-the-clockmonitoring is an important driverof the market, and it is expected to significantly contribute to the industry's double-digit growth, especially considering the increase in the global geriatric population. Technological advancements are also promoting the adoption of many diagnostic products.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Overview

Introduction to Genomic Diagnostics

Expression Profiling and Disease

Expression Profiling and Infectious Disease

Dna Sequencing for Genotyping and Diagnosis

Clinical Pharmacology

Mutation Detection and Genotyping for Specific Genes

Identification of New Disease Genes

Chapter 4 Impact of the Covid-19 Pandemic

Introduction

Impact of Covid-19 on Market

Changes in Consumption Trends for Health-Related Products

Chapter 5 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

High Incidences of Infectious Diseases

Increasing Incidences of Chronic Disease

Increasing Research and Development Budget

Increasing Healthcare Expenditures

Restraints and Challenges

Stringent Regulatory Framework

High R&D and Marketing Costs

Opportunities

Point-Of Care Tests That Minimize Dependency on Lab Testing

Discovery of New Biomarkers and Advances in Molecular Techniques

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Technology

Microarrays

Description

Microfluidic Devices

Market Size and Forecast

PCR

Market Size and Forecast

In Situ Hybridization

Labeling Techniques

In Situ Hybridization Applications

Fiber Fish

Her2 Fish Testing

Market Size and Forecast

Others

Trend Toward Single-Cell Measurements

Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 7 Molecular Diagnostics by Application

Infectious Diseases

Market Size and Forecast

Oncology

Leukemias

Chronic Myeloid Leukemia

Genetic Marker of Chronic Myeloid Leukemia

Market Size and Forecast

Pre- and Post-Natal Screening

Carrier Screening

Prenatal Diagnostic Testing

Amniocentesis

Chorionic Villus Sampling

Genetic Counseling

Preimplantation Diagnosis

Newborn Screening

Market Size and Forecast

Identity and Paternity

Paternity Testing

Technology

Accreditation

Legal Issues

Veterinary Identity Testing

Market Size and Forecast

Others

Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

Global Molecular Diagnostic Market by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 9 Regulations and Finance

Overview

Europe

U.S.

Japan

Insurance

Food and Drug Administration Guidelines

Internal Standards for DNA Diagnostics

Minimum Information About a Microarray

Experiment: Miame 2.0

Microarray Quality Control Project

Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments

Personalized Medicines and Companion Diagnostics

FDA Guidelines for in Vitro Companion Diagnostics

Definition and Use of An IVD Companion Diagnostic Device

Review and Approval of IVD Companion Diagnostic Devices and Therapeutic Products

Novel Therapeutic Products

Approval of a Therapeutic Product Without An Approved Ivd Companion Diagnostic Device

General Policies

FDA Approved Companion Diagnostics

Nucleic Acid-Based Tests

Pharmacogenomics Research Network

Chapter 10 Patents



Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 12 Company Profiles

