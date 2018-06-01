Molecular Health launches Molecular Health Guide 3.0, providing improved support for precision medicine

Physicians need to understand and interpret numerous biomarkers to assess their significance and make a reliable statement on the suitability of a specific cancer therapy. MH Guide identifies clinically significant variants from panel or whole exome analyses and provides physician-approved variant interpretations describing their clinical significance in the context of the patient's disease. Physicians use this expert-curated knowledge on each variant and follow clickable references to the peer-reviewed sources as a basis for their clinical reports.

Version 3.0 comes with an improved Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP) guideline-compliant biomarker classification scheme and supports Human Genome Variation Society (HGVS) variant nomenclature. MH Guide 3.0 users can now incorporate results from other important diagnostic tests in their reports, such as protein expression, mutational burden, and microsatellite instability. Customizable gene filters mean physicians can streamline the workflow to focus on standard panels for genes of interest. Variant details from standard sources recommended by variant classification guidelines are now shown in MH Guide, in addition to the physician-approved variant interpretations, to support the physician in assessing the clinical significance of a variant. The MH Order portal provides order management tools for seamless communication between labs, hospitals, and Molecular Health.

"MH Guide 3.0 marks a further milestone in cancer treatment based on the genetic variants in a tumor. It gives the treating oncologist a fast and comprehensive overview of treatment recommendations," said Dr. Rudolf Caspary, CIO of Molecular Health. "We can help to significantly facilitate and improve the daily clinical routine of the treating physicians, while delivering well-informed therapy decisions. Ultimately, this benefits patients - and the entire healthcare system."

Prof. Dr. Matthias Löhr, Professor of Gastroenterology at the Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm, commented, "As longstanding users of MH Guide we are especially impressed by the quality of the results and their clear presentation in version 3.0 of MH Guide. This makes MH Guide easy to use and easy to integrate in our daily routine. We can focus on the essentials - making informed decisions on the best therapy available and the best care for each individual patient."

Molecular Health (MH) is a computational biomedicine company focused on the capture, curation, integration, and analysis of large data sets in the field of biomedicine and medical products and combining them with novel artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) technologies to enable precision medicine. Over more than a decade, the company has developed Dataome®, a unique, high-quality curated, interoperable system that combines clinico-molecular drug data and analytical processes. Dataome, in combination with novel AI/ML technologies, creates a totally new approach for prognostic and predictive in silico science that can guide some of the most promising yet most challenging domains of precision medicine.

