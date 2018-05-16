Molecular Health to pursue drug repurposing in tuberculosis treatment and perinatal complications

Dataome® is MH's biomedicine knowledgebase with comprehensive, current and curated clinico-molecular data and information on targets, molecules, diseases, variants, pathways, drugs and outcomes and will be utilized to identify treatment improvement opportunities in these two areas of unmet need, deriving novel insights on drug outcomes from other areas, such as immuno-oncology. MH Effect™ will allow MH experts to tap onto millions of patient records on drug outcomes to efficiently draw and test treatment hypotheses.

Blanca Baez, Global Head of Pharma & Biotech at Molecular Health, expressed: "Our value proposition to drug discovery and drug development is to employ highly specialized in silico research and machine learning techniques to speedily generate, prove and disprove hypotheses for novel, repurposed or combined drug treatments to improve efficacy and safety in specific patient profiles. We do this through clinico-molecular analytics on drug target, mode of action and disease pathways. This grant allows us to continue delivering on this promise."

About Molecular Health

Molecular Health, a computational biomedicine company, is focused on capturing, curating, integrating, and analyzing biomedical data and knowledge to enable precision medicine. For over a decade, the company has built and developed Dataome®, a unique highly-curated and interconnected reference system that includes clinical, molecular and drug data. Dataome® enables integration and referencing of further drug outcomes data, including electronic medical records and clinical trial data. These are used to run clinico-molecular analyses to elucidate and predict outcomes in specific patient profiles and inform the discovery and development of more effective and safer therapies. MH Effect™ is one of the software applications MH has packaged to enable advanced clinico-molecular analytics on drug outcomes. Most recently, Dataome® enabled the development of a new AI algorithm that predicts likelihood of success and approval of clinical trials and drug development programs, MH Predictive Engine.

http://www.molecularhealth.com

Contact Molecular Health

Blanca Baez

Global Head of Business Development – Pharma & Biotech

blanca.baez@molecularhealth.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/molecular-health-to-pursue-drug-repurposing-in-tuberculosis-treatment-and-perinatal-complications-300649417.html

SOURCE Molecular Health

Related Links

http://www.molecularhealth.com

