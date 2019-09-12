Molecular Imaging Market Set to Surpass $11 Billion by 2028

DUBLIN, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Molecular Imaging Market: Focus on Equipment, Software, Imaging Agents, Applications, End Users, 20 Countries' Data and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market was valued at approximately $6.84 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to reach $11.13 billion by 2028.

Presently, the incidence of chronic disorders such as cardiovascular, oncological, and neurological disorders is rising at alarming rates and is creating an increased economic burden on healthcare providers and patients.

To combat the growing incidence and to reduce the costs associated with disease management healthcare providers as well as the researchers are promoting and identifying novel methods for preventive care and early detection.

Molecular imaging is one such highly advanced method in the field of medical imaging which allows the functional diagnosis and aids in the characterization of the physiological events at the cellular and molecular level.

North America is currently the leading contributor to the molecular imaging market. The market was valued at $3.89 billion in 2018. Factors such as rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries, increasing cases of chronic diseases, approval of novel radiotracers, and the growing awareness regarding molecular imaging are driving the growth of the North American molecular imaging market. However, the Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.68% during the forecast period 2019-2028.

The purpose of the study is to gain a holistic view of the molecular imaging market in terms of various factors influencing it such as recent trends and technological advancements of the market. The scope of this report is centered upon conducting a detailed study of the products allied with the molecular imaging market, which include imaging systems, imaging agents, and imaging software.

The report presents the reader with an opportunity to unlock comprehensive insights with respect to the market and helps in forming well-informed strategic decisions. The research uncovers some of the substantial parameters that must be taken into consideration before entering the market.

The global molecular imaging market is segmented into four different parts: by product, by application, by end-user, and by region. The global market value was estimated using these three different approaches and was validated with one another. These segments are further segmented into several sub-segments to ease market estimation.

With the increasing incidence of chronic disorders, increased digital platform penetration, and the increased utilization of molecular imaging in disciplines such as precision medicine the molecular imaging market is expected to witness a gradual growth. Moreover, the ongoing technological advancements have led to the identification of multimodality molecular imaging technology as an innovative approach for the functional as well as anatomical diagnosis.

The use of multimodality imaging techniques including PET-MRI, PET-CT, and SPECT-CT is becoming increasingly prevalent attributed to which the multimodality imaging technology is expected to dominate the market. Moreover, with the advent of novel imaging agents including the multimodality reporter genes is expected to expand the clinical application of techniques such as optical imaging and targeted molecular ultrasound because of which these segments are expected to witness an impressive CAGR during the forecast period.

The global molecular imaging market is segmented by the geographical regions into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. North America is the leading contributor to the global molecular imaging market followed by Europe. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to register a highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The global molecular imaging market is dominated by the U.S. and the European players. The U.S.-based companies, Cardinal Health, and General Electric Company and the European companies Siemens Healthcare GmbH and Koninklijke Philips N.V. GmbH accounted for more than 70% of the market value in 2018.



The key players who have significant contributions to the global molecular imaging equipment market are Advanced Accelerator Applications, Bruker Corporation, Canon Inc., Digirad Corporation, ESAOTE SPA, General Electric Company, Hitachi, Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V. GmbH, PerkinElmer Inc., Positron Corporation, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, SurgicEye GmbH, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, among others.

