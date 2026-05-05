Molecular Instruments & Empire Genomics Launch NISH Powered by HCR™ Pro: The Largest Ready-to-Use, Fully Automated ISH Library, Exclusively Available Worldwide on NeoPATH Pro

LOS ANGELES and BUFFALO, N.Y., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Empire Genomics, a Biocare Medical company, and Molecular Instruments® (MI), founded by the inventor of HCR™ technology, today launched NISH (Neo in situ hybridization) — the largest ready-to-use, fully automated ISH library for research - exclusively available worldwide on the NeoPATH Pro automated staining platform. Powered by MI's HCR™ Pro RNA-ISH assay, NISH is designed to support automated RNA in situ hybridization in FFPE tissue for research workflows.

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With run times as little as 5.5 hours and a fully automated workflow, NISH enables faster processing, reduced hands-on time, and access to a broad menu of over 17 ready-to-use ISH probes. NISH is built on HCR™ Pro RNA-ISH, a protease-free approach to RNA in situ hybridization in FFPE tissue. By avoiding protease digestion, the workflow is designed to support tissue morphology and protein target integrity. HCR™ HiFi Probes are engineered for background suppression and enable RNA-and-protein co-detection within the same tissue section for use in automated research workflows.

"RNA-ISH is most valuable when the signal is clear, the tissue is preserved, and the workflow can be run consistently across samples," said Dr. Aneesh Acharya, Chief Operating Officer of Molecular Instruments. "For tissue research, the goal is not simply to detect more targets. It is to detect the right targets while preserving morphology and tissue context. This collaboration with Empire Genomics brings HCR™ Pro and HCR™ HiFi Probes to NeoPATH Pro automation, giving researchers a practical path to RNA detection in FFPE tissue, with the flexibility to support both focused and multiplex RNA-ISH research workflows."

The collaboration supports laboratories seeking higher throughput, greater consistency, and easier adoption of automated RNA-ISH across biomarker research, target discovery, and translational research applications. It also reflects a shared goal of making automated tissue staining workflows more accessible to research labs working with valuable FFPE samples.

"Through our collaboration with Molecular Instruments, Empire Genomics now offers one of the largest combined menus of automated ISH and FISH probes, paired with a fully automated workflow on the NeoPATH Pro platform. Customers gain access to ready-to-use assays with streamlined workflows, rapid turnaround, and scalable capacity of up to 42 slides per run. This partnership addresses key barriers to RNA-ISH adoption - including workflow complexity, limited automation, and access to probes- enabling research laboratories to expand and standardize their ISH workflows," said John Steel, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Empire Genomics.

HCR™ Pro and HCR™ HiFi Probes are part of MI's growing portfolio of HCR™ imaging solutions for discovery research, translational research, and drug discovery applications.

NISH is available now exclusively from Empire Genomics. To learn more, explore the full probe menu, or place an order, visit empiregenomics.com.

For Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

About Molecular Instruments

Molecular Instruments® (www.molecularinstruments.com) develops and synthesizes molecular kits powered by the breakthrough HCR™ imaging platform for applications in academic research, drug discovery, and synthetic biology.

About Empire Genomics

Empire Genomics (a Biocare Medical company) is the first choice in FISH probes for clinical and research, offering over one million unique biomarkers. These biomarkers enable leading research and clinical institutions to bring relevant tests to market faster than any other company. Founded in 2006 by a prominent member of the Human Genome Project to utilize innovative research started at the prestigious Roswell Park Cancer Institute, Empire Genomics enables groundbreaking research to transform into impactful clinical and research tools worldwide. The comprehensive product portfolio includes Fluorescence in situ Hybridization (FISH) and Chromogenic in situ Hybridization (CISH) probes designed and optimized for specific diseases, genes, or regions across the entire human and mouse genomes.

Media Contacts

Molecular Instruments Joyce Yoo Associate Director of Marketing [email protected] Empire Genomics Matt Agnello Marketing Manager 925-768-9870, [email protected]

https://empiregenomics.com/molecular-instruments-empire-genomics-launch-nish-powered-by-hcr-pro-the…

SOURCE Empire Genomics