Molecular Lab Partners LLC Reports 506% Second Quarter Growth Over Prior Quarter

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Molecular Lab Partners LLC, a national provider of turn-key Physician Office Laboratory (POL) Solutions, announced strong growth during the second quarter of 2021. The company achieved 506% revenue growth during the quarter. The growth is reflective of the strong demand for In-Office PCR Testing Solutions by physicians nationwide.

"The company's continued growth highlights the dedication of MLP and its partners to provide In-Office PCR Testing Solutions to clinicians across the country. We are seeing growth across all specialties of medicine including Podiatry, Urology, OBGYN and Urgent Care," said Joe Case, Co-Founder & CEO.

MLP has streamlined a turn-key process that enables physicians to bring molecular PCR based testing in-house with relative ease. In addition to hands-on consulting services that guide a clinician through the Lab Start-Up process, MLP makes molecular testing fast and easy for physicians with ready to run, custom plated assays in convenient break away plates. This eliminates the time consuming and costly point of care plating process and allows physicians to receive same day testing results.

"Our growth quarter-over-quarter is a reflection of the growing demand for in-office, high complexity PCR testing, which not only improves patient care by reducing the turnaround time to get lab results to as little as one hour, but also introduces a new revenue stream into the physician's practice," said Joe Renzi, Co-Founder & COO.

About Molecular Lab Partners LLC

Molecular Lab Partners LLC, a privately owned company, specializes in providing hands-on consulting services to physicians interested in bringing molecular based PCR testing in-house as an ancillary service. Their turn-key solution allows physicians to begin operating their own high complexity molecular lab in as little as three months. For additional information about Molecular Lab Partners, please visit molecularlabpartners.com.

