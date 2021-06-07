Molecular Products Joins Filtration Group

CHICAGO, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Filtration Group, an affiliate of Madison Industries, has acquired Molecular Products, a leading global provider of pure air technologies that protect people, processes and environments. From removing carbon dioxide during anesthesia to delivering supplemental oxygen backup in critical care situations, Molecular Products delivers high-performance, consumable air purification media and technologies for customers in the healthcare, consumer and industrial technology, green energy and defense markets.

The addition of Molecular will allow Filtration Group to further its mission of making the world safer, healthier and more productive and expand its pure air offerings in life and mission critical applications.

"Filtration Group is the perfect home for Molecular, as our companies are aligned in mission and a people-focused, entrepreneurial culture," said Filtration Group CEO Tim McCarty. "We are excited to partner with Troy and his innovative team and continue to make a greater impact on the world."

Molecular is a leader in the design and manufacture of life critical devices for the treatment of breathable gases. The company's innovative team leverages deep chemical and application expertise to deliver customized solutions that remove toxic, corrosive and harmful gases and produce breathable oxygen where it's needed most.

"We are incredibly excited to join Filtration Group. Their entrepreneurial culture and long-term focus on building market leaders is the perfect fit for Molecular," said Troy Rhudy, CEO of Molecular Products. "This is a tremendous opportunity for us to continue leading the way in delivering technologies that save lives, protect critical environments and meet our customers' most challenging air purification needs."

Molecular Products brings industry leading capabilities in the design and manufacture of carbon dioxide absorbers, solid oxygen systems, impregnated activated carbons and specialty catalysts and zeolites to Filtration Group's portfolio of customer solutions. They serve their customers in more than 90 countries from three manufacturing facilities, five sales offices and six regional logistics hubs around the globe.

About Molecular Products

Molecular Products is a Pure Air Technologies company and leading manufacturer of high-performance, consumable air purification media and products for life and mission-critical applications in the healthcare, defense, green energy and consumer and industrial technology markets. The Company specializes in the manufacture and supply of highly technical chemical media solutions for the treatment of breathable gasses and serves its global customer base out of its two primary manufacturing facilities in Louisville, Colorado and Harlow, Essex, U.K. Please visit Molecular at www.molecularproducts.com.

About Filtration Group

Filtration Group, an affiliate of Madison Industries, is making the world safer, healthier and more productive by creating innovative solutions that deliver outstanding customer value. With a passionate team, global footprint and leading technology, Filtration Group is driving innovation and unparalleled filtration solutions. Filtration Group serves a highly diverse set of customers with offerings that span across a broad spectrum of primarily life sciences, indoor air quality and industrial applications. One of the fastest growing companies in the industry, Filtration Group serves its customers from over 100 facilities in nearly 30 countries. We encourage you to visit Filtration Group and Madison Industries at www.filtrationgroup.com and www.madison.net.

