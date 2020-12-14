Molecular Stethoscope Announces Completion and Publication of its Alzheimer's Disease Study in Science Advances

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Molecular Stethoscope, Inc., a precision medicine biotechnology company, announces publication of a human proof-of-concept study for Alzheimer's Disease using its proprietary cell-free messenger RNA (cf-mRNA)-Artificial Intelligence Technology Platform. The study appeared in the December 2020 issue of the American Association for the Advancement of Science journal, Science Advances. "The Technology Platform's dynamic detection and monitoring of dysregulated genes and biological processes in Alzheimer's Disease provides a promising new approach to stratify patients and to follow disease course and targeted intervention," commented James Brewer, M.D., Ph.D., Director of the Shiley-Marcos Alzheimer's Disease Research Center and Chair of the Department of Neuroscience at the University of California in San Diego. Dr. Brewer is a collaborator in the study.

The study provides data to guide the development of novel, non-invasive blood-based products for Alzheimer's Disease prognosis and diagnosis, with expected initial impact in stratification of patients to accelerate drug discovery and development studies. Subsequent studies will likely direct the development of products for clinical practice and patient management. "Our proprietary Technology Platform not only can be used for Alzheimer's Disease but may have value for other neurodegenerative diseases such as Multiple Sclerosis where the non-invasive monitoring of disease progression and response to therapies are critical to improve the health of patients," commented Guillermo Elias, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Molecular Stethoscope.

Three critical challenges of Alzheimer's Disease diagnosis and prognosis are the heterogeneity of disease, the complexity of underlying pathophysiology and lack of non-invasive tools for brain function. "Our genome-wide cell-free transcriptome study highlights the rigorous and reproducible analytical performance of our Technology Platform by using reference material from the Extracellular RNA Consensus Consortium combined with custom RNA library preparation and pioneering data analysis," said John J. Sninsky, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer at Molecular Stethoscope.

The study entitled "Noninvasive characterization of Alzheimer's Disease by circulating, cell-fee messenger RNA next generation sequencing" appeared in the December 2020 issue of Science Advances and can be found here:

https://advances.sciencemag.org/content/6/50/eabb1654

"We would like to thank the contributions of our medical and scientific collaborators and Alzheimer's Disease patients and their families for participating in this study," acknowledged Dr. Elias, CEO of Molecular Stethoscope.

Molecular Stethoscope is a precision medicine company based in Silicon Valley, California, focused on discovering, developing and commercializing non-invasive and dynamic products for the early detection, diagnosis and treatment-response monitoring of chronic diseases starting with the liver (NAFLD/NASH) and the central nervous system (Alzheimer's Disease and Multiple Sclerosis). Molecular Stethoscope was co-founded by Dr. Stephen Quake, Professor of Bioengineering at Stanford University, and co-President of the Chan Zuckerberg BioHub, and Dr. Eric Topol, Director and Founder, Scripps Research Translational Institute; Chair of Innovative Medicine, Scripps. The Company's proprietary and novel Next-Generation cf-mRNA Liquid Biopsy-Artificial Intelligence Technology Platform integrates cell-free mRNA (cf-mRNA) with RNA-Seq, clinical information, and purpose-built bioinformatics and machine learning and artificial intelligence to generate clinically actionable, dynamic information to fundamentally change how healthcare is delivered at scale.

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, but not limited to statements about the Company's expectations regarding its proprietary Technology Platform. Forward looking statements are subject to uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements.

