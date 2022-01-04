Molecular Stethoscope, Inc. establishes new Corporate Headquarters and Research & Development Laboratories in South San Francisco and appoints Gajus Worthington to its Board of Directors

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Molecular Stethoscope, a leading Precision Medicine biotechnology company pioneering the next-generation cf-mRNA Liquid Biopsy, announced today that it has joined Verily Life Sciences ("Verily") partnered laboratory ecosystem in South San Francisco and appointed Gajus Worthington to its Board of Directors. The Company is now positioned to accelerate the translation of its proprietary cf-mRNA Liquid Biopsy Technology Platform to develop products and services for Precision Medicine clinical practice and biopharma R&D.

"We are excited and energized to establish our new corporate headquarters and expand our R&D laboratories in South San Francisco, which positions us to attract and retain the best talent, grow our clinical and academic collaborations, expand our commercial partnerships, and drive the development of our clinical-grade cf-mRNA liquid biopsy pipeline infrastructure to support our roadmap of products and services," stated Guillermo Elias, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer at Molecular Stethoscope. "This new phase of our growth in Silicon Valley will significantly build upon our foundational cell-free RNA biology research and development work in San Diego and will leverage our recently completed and published human proof-of-concept studies in transplant oncology, Alzheimer's and liver disease" added Dr. Elias, CEO.

Molecular Stethoscope also announced the appointment of Gajus Worthington as Executive Chairman of its Board of Directors. "I've been a fan of Molecular Stethoscope's cf-mRNA technology for years," said Gajus. "I believe this company is positioned to lead the next generation of liquid biopsy development, and I'm very excited to be part of it."

"We are delighted to welcome Gajus to our company. I have known Gajus for many years and admire his passion for translating cutting-edge technologies into game-changing products and building successful companies. Gajus brings a wealth of significant leadership experience to our Board of Directors to guide and support the continued growth of our enterprise," commented Dr. Elias, CEO.

Mr. Worthington has been Chief Operating Officer of the Chan Zuckerberg Biohub (CZ Biohub) since May of 2017, where he has worked with the CZ Biohub leadership to set strategy, build and oversee much of the organization. Prior to the CZ Biohub, Mr. Worthington served as Chief Executive Officer of Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM), a company he co-founded. During his 17-year tenure at Fluidigm, he led the development and commercialization of Fluidigm's pioneering microfluidics technology with applications in single-cell genomics, agriculture, and diagnostic testing and raised over $500M in private and public funding. Mr. Worthington earned a Bachelor's degree in physics and a Master's degree in electrical engineering from Stanford University. He is an elected fellow of the American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering.

About Molecular Stethoscope

Molecular Stethoscope is a Precision Medicine biotechnology company pioneering a Next-Generation cf-mRNA Liquid Biopsy AI/ML Technology Platform. The Company is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing non-invasive and dynamic products for the early detection, diagnosis and treatment-response monitoring of chronic diseases starting with the liver (NAFLD/NASH) and the central nervous system (Alzheimer's Disease and Multiple Sclerosis). Molecular Stethoscope was co-founded by Dr. Stephen Quake, Professor of Bioengineering at Stanford University, and co-President of the Chan Zuckerberg Biohub, and Dr. Eric Topol, Director and Founder, Scripps Research Translational Institute, and Chair of Innovative Medicine at Scripps. The Company's proprietary Next-Generation cf-mRNA Liquid Biopsy Technology Platform integrates cell-free mRNA (cf-mRNA) with RNA-Seq, clinical information, and purpose-built bioinformatics, machine learning and artificial intelligence to generate clinically actionable, dynamic information to significantly improve the health of patients. The Company's novel Technology Platform harnesses with unprecedented precision the dynamic information from biological processes underlying chronic diseases in biopsy-accessible (e.g., liver) and biopsy-inaccessible (e.g., brain) organ systems, thus enabling early, non-invasive, longitudinal and serial diagnosis and monitoring of diseases - while avoiding costly and invasive biopsies which can have adverse effects - to fundamentally change how healthcare is delivered at scale.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, but not limited to statements about the Company's expectations regarding its proprietary Technology Platform. Forward looking statements are subject to uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements.

Additional information and inquiries

Investor Relations: [email protected]

Public and Media Relations: [email protected]

SOURCE Molecular Stethoscope, Inc.