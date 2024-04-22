Molecular You Announces Breakthrough in Early Detection of Pancreatic Cancer

PORTLAND, Ore., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Molecular You , a leading health technology company specializing in personalized medicine, has achieved a significant milestone in the early detection of pancreatic cancer.

Having established a multi-omic blood testing and analysis platform, designed to monitor patients longitudinally for the early detection and intervention of over 26 diseases, Molecular You has now determined a method for identifying stage 1 pancreatic cancer.

"This landmark publication illustrates the power of the Molecular You platform in its ability to detect disease before symptoms arise, giving practitioners the visibility they need to act rapidly for better patient outcomes," says Jim Kean, CEO of Molecular You.

The case report published in the journal OMICS , describes the effectiveness of proteomic and metabolomic analysis in identifying pancreatic cancer in a symptom-free 60-year-old female patient. On her most recent Molecular You assessment, a series of blood based biomarkers were identified in ranges associated with pancreatic cancer. The results were brought to the attention of her physician, leading to immediate referral for imaging. The biopsy on the lesions confirmed stage 1 pancreatic cancer. The patient underwent successful surgical removal of the cancerous lesions, avoiding the need for further treatment. This was the optimal outcome for the patient, her family, her physician, and cost effective for the healthcare system.

"There is no more dangerous disease than pancreatic cancer, and we are proud to have been able to identify it at a stage that allowed for successful surgery," says Ash Anwar, lead author of the published report. "We were also encouraged to see that the post surgery analysis indicated that the pancreatic cancer biomarkers had returned to normative ranges, suggesting the surgery was a success and confirming the accuracy of the biomarkers."

Molecular You CSO Rob Fraser added, "Our paper highlights the power of metabolomic and proteomic analysis and longitudinal monitoring in detecting serious diseases at their earliest stages."

Pancreatic cancer is one of the deadliest of all malignancies as it lacks overt symptoms and is often diagnosed at a late stage when it has become unresectable or metastatic. The early detection by the Molecular You platform allows for life-saving surgical intervention, and establishes the multi-omic biomarkers and algorithms developed by Molecular You as a promising method for the detection of pancreatic cancer in the initial stages.

"This case report illustrates the potential of the Molecular You platform for personalized medicine and asks that we rethink how we manage health. Applying this platform longitudinally to a broader population can potentially provide life-saving detection of pancreatic cancer and other major diseases before symptoms arise and when interventions can have their greatest success in a cost effective manner," comments Dr. Pieter Cullis, co-founder of Molecular You and author of the Personalized Medicine Revolution. "This approach represents a significant advancement in personalized medicine, offering new hope to patients and healthcare providers."

To read the published study, visit https://www.liebertpub.com/doi/10.1089/omi.2024.0058

About Molecular You:

Molecular You is the first and only multi-biomarker analytics platform, providing decision support to clinicians and ACOs based on highly accurate predictive risk profiles in 26+ health areas. Their advanced low-cost molecular AI-powered blood analytics platform is driven by quantitative proteomics and metabolomics (over 250 biomarkers), that feed into an algorithm driven software program providing highly accurate predictive risk profiles for 26 health conditions with more in development. With Molecular You, the future of healthcare is transparent, predictive, and focused on maximizing patient health outcomes. To learn more, visit www.molecularyou.com .

