MolecularMatch Announces new SDK and Improved Drug Search

HOUSTON, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MolecularMatch, a leading clinical informatics company providing Precision Medicine software solutions for oncology, announced the release of MMPower v4, the latest update to its Clinical Decision Support platform. This new release adds expanded therapeutic guidance and a new Software Developer's Kit (SDK) to broaden language support and speed up time-to-market for software developers writing custom applications integrating with the MolecularMatch platform.

Key new features for MolecularMatch's expanded therapeutic guidance include:

Expanded pharmacology details including mechanism of action, toxicity, contraindication and drug metabolism

Regional approval status now includes EMA and HCA in addition to FDA

Dosage options

Pricing specifics

In addition, the new SDK for MMPower v4 offers language support for Java and Python, in addition the current REST API. MMPower gives software developers full access to all of the MMPower knowledgebase endpoints, including matching patients to clinical trials, therapeutic guidance, and all related literature and publications. The company plans to expand language support in the future to other languages, including JavaScript, C#, Ruby, and PHP.

"Our new SDK is like offering the option of automatic transmission instead of requiring developers to drive a stick shift," said Eric Pulaski, President at MolecularMatch. "This opens our platform up to a wider range of software developers, with initial support for Java and Python programming languages. It also speeds up the learning curve and will reduce time-to-market for our customers."

About MolecularMatch

MolecularMatch, Inc. is a Houston, Texas based clinical informatics SaaS company established in 2014. The company was founded on the vision of using tumor molecular profiling and outcomes from previously-treated patients to provide the best personalized treatment for current patients. MolecularMatch delivers personalized, evidence-based therapeutic guidance and clinical trials matched to each patient. Customers include genetic labs, health information systems, biopharma, hospitals and cancer centers. Visit us at molecularmatch.com or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

