MOLECULE Launches Enhanced Reflex Collection, Showcasing Recovery at the Boston Marathon

RADNOR, Pa., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MOLECULE , a sleep and recovery brand built around the science of rest, today announced the launch of its new and improved Reflex Collection, engineered to respond to each individual sleeper through uplifting support and customized cooling technologies. The brand will also activate with runners participating in the Boston Marathon, highlighting the critical role sleep plays in next-day performance.

The redesigned Reflex Collection introduces several proprietary technologies aimed at improving sleep quality and physical recovery. These include LiftCOR® body boost technology, designed to provide up to 75% more support for full-body alignment, and a combination of advanced cooling materials such as CoolVENT™ and AirTEC™ PRO, which deliver up to 4.5x and 6x airflow, respectively, compared to traditional gel memory foam. Additional features, including phase change material and Lift360™ perimeter support, are engineered for advanced temperature regulation, and overall sleep surface stability.

Available in multiple models, including hybrid and all-foam constructions, the Reflex Collection is designed to meet a range of sleep preferences while maintaining a consistent focus on recovery-driven performance. Designed and assembled in the United States, all models use CertiPUR-US® certified foams and are backed by a 15-year limited warranty. The Reflex Collection is priced from $1,299 to $2,499.

The recovery approach is rooted in the belief that sleep is a key component to physical and cognitive performance; rest isn't shutting your body down, it's powering you up. Research shows that adequate sleep can improve reaction time, endurance and athletic performances, while insufficient sleep is associated with increased injury risk and slower recovery.

According to the Sleep Foundation, "A Stanford study of men's basketball players who extended their sleep to 10 hours a night found several positive outcomes. The players ran faster in both half-court and full-court sprints. Their shooting improved by at least 9% for both free throws and three-point shots. The athletes also reported improved physical and mental well-being." Despite these findings, many athletes fail to meet the recommended 7–9 hours of sleep per night.

The brand has built a strong following among elite athletes and high performers alike, with more than 50,000 positive customer reviews and over 10,000 five-star ratings. Professional athletes such as Alex Morgan have chosen MOLECULE products as part of their rest and recovery routines, helping inform the company's ongoing product innovation.

"At MOLECULE, we've never viewed sleep as passive. Every product we build is grounded in the science of recovery — because we know that what happens while you sleep directly determines what you're capable of when you're awake," said Harold J. Earley, President and CEO of FXI. "The Reflex Collection is the fullest expression of that mission yet, and we're proud to bring it to athletes and high performers everywhere."

As part of its presence at the Boston Marathon, MOLECULE will partner with a group of runners documenting their race journey. The activation will provide a behind-the-scenes look at how sleep and recovery are prioritized before and after race day, offering insight into how sleep and recovery routines are crucial to peak performance outcomes.

In addition to the Reflex Collection, MOLECULE's Engage Collection is now available in New England at Cardi's Furniture & Mattresses. Designed to support restorative sleep through advanced pressure relief, cooling features, and advanced airflow systems to regulate temperature, the collection complements the brand's larger focus on recovery and performance. With the Engage Collection now available, consumers in the region will have greater access to MOLECULE's performance-driven sleep solutions. The Engage Collection ranges from $2,199 to $3,599.

The Reflex Collection and Engage Collection are available at [moleculesleep.com] and through select retail partners nationwide—click here to find the location closest to you.

About MOLECULE

MOLECULE is a sleep and recovery brand dedicated to helping people unlock their full potential through better rest. Developed by sleep scientists and engineers, the products are designed to support deeper sleep, enhanced recovery, and overall well-being.

MOLECULE was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

SOURCE MOLECULE