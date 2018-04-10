Molecule Launches Leading Edge Sleep System With First-Of-Its-Kind Temperature Regulating Mattress

Molecule helps achieve optimal - non-REM or slow wave - sleep, which enables the body to restore its muscles, joints and bones. By creating a mattress that regulates and lowers the body's core temperature, Molecule allows for more time spent in this most restorative type of rest, leading to better recovery and heightened physical and mental performance.

"We're passionate about sleep and recognized a gap in the market that didn't address the specific recovery needs of those living demanding lifestyles - athletes, entrepreneurs, business owners, parents who need deep, restorative sleep to perform their best," says Co-Founder, Raymond Lyle. "Working in tandem with our medical advisory team, Molecule was precisely engineered to maximize airflow and provide efficient heat transfer, helping to regulate core body temperature without sacrificing comfort and support."

"One of the most important controllable environmental factors in achieving optimal sleep is regulating core body temperature," says Daniel Barone, MD, Neurology, Sleep Medicine, Weill Cornell Center for Sleep Medicine and author of Let's Talk about Sleep: A Guide to Understanding and Improving Your Slumber. "Poor quality sleep can result in slowed reaction time, higher stress levels and reduced attention and overall health. The fewer times we wake up overheated, the better quality rest we are able to experience and the more time our bodies have to recover, reducing our likelihood of suffering from the consequences of sleep deprivation."

Molecule's manufacturing process is eco-friendly and exceeds global environmental regulations. The high-quality foam is CertiPUR-US® Certified Non-Toxic, and the cover features advanced moisture and heat dissipating technologies and an antimicrobial treatment. As a convenient online retailer, the Molecule mattress is designed and assembled in the U.S. and delivered straight to customers nationwide. Consumers can expect an additional lineup of products, including Molecule's signature blanket, heat regulating sheets and pillows in the coming months.

About Molecule

Founded in 2018, Molecule is the only online mattress brand with technology specifically engineered to dissipate heat, helping achieve optimal rest and recovery for those with active lifestyles. Designed with sleep experts, the mattresses are Air-Engineered™ for maximum airflow, helping you sleep, recover and perform. As a convenient online retailer, Molecule is designed and assembled in the U.S. and delivered right to your door with a 100 night trial period and easy returns. For more information, visit us at www.onmolecule.com.

