Molecule Launches New Environment in Europe for Growing Number of UK and EU Customers

HOUSTON, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Molecule, the most modern cloud-native ETRM/CTRM software company, has announced the launch of a new production cluster in Europe. The recent launch signals Molecule's momentum and growth in international trading and financial markets.

The new European production environment will further ensure that the data of Molecule customers across the UK and EU will remain private, secure, and protected. The addition of a new regional cluster is part of a series of security and compliance measures Molecule plans to implement for its customers.

Molecule is known for extensive and creative security standards, from SOC-1 Type 2 and SOC-2 Type 2 certifications, to redundant encryption and access policies, to code names and mission patches to maintain customer confidentiality.

"We're proud to launch our new European production environment that caters to the sensitivities and needs of our growing base of European and UK customers," Sameer Soleja, Molecule's Founder and CEO, said. "Our customers and prospects in Europe and Britain have asked for this for a long time, and we're thrilled to share that we've successfully delivered it the Molecule way."

"The engineering team is excited to have the Molecule application running in an AWS European data center to satisfy the business and performance needs of our European customers and to support the data protection and privacy needs of our customers," said Paul Kaisharis, Molecule SVP, Software Engineering.

About Molecule

Molecule makes the world's most modern, cloud-native ETRM/CTRM software. The company offers turnkey implementations, proactive customer support, and consumer-grade design so that customers can focus on their business of driving the global economy. The Molecule platform offers near-real-time visualization of financial models and reports – accessible anywhere with an internet connection. Molecule values trades and assets for over 25,000 physical and financial products across 50+ commodities, including power, gas, crude, chemicals, agricultural products, and renewables. Learn more about Molecule at www.molecule.io.

