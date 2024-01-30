Molecule Reaches Five Million Trades Captured in its E/CTRM Software

30 Jan, 2024, 10:00 ET

The Houston-based energy and commodity trading risk management platform celebrates a major milestone in its 12-year history.

HOUSTON, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Molecule Software, the leader in modern cloud-based trading and risk management software for energy and commodities, is celebrating over five million trades entered to date in its energy and commodities trading risk management (E/CTRM) platform.

The landmark trade was entered in Molecule by EDF Renewables North America, an independent power producer that develops, builds and operates renewable power plants.

Trading organizations rely on E/CTRM systems to provide trade capture functionality for entering, viewing, and reporting on trades and market risk. Molecule is specifically designed to make this as easy as possible since traders and risk managers also need to make decisions quickly and under pressure.

According to John McCown, Congestion Management Manager at EDF Renewables North America, "EDF Renewables North America relies on the Molecule system to reduce our operational costs and risks, as the system automatically calculates our position, P&L, and risk exposure. Partnering with Molecule provides high-quality results under pressure and uncertainty."

"We're not only celebrating this as a major milestone in Molecule's history," said Sameer Soleja, founder and CEO of Molecule. "This really demonstrates the depth of our platform and what we're built to do - make the already difficult jobs of traders and risk managers easier with better, more modern E/CTRM technology.

"I'm also very excited to continue our partnership with EDF Renewables and help them be as successful as possible heading into 2024"

About Molecule
Molecule is modern, reliable energy and commodities trading risk management software - built in the cloud with an intuitive, easy-to-use experience at its core. Molecule's ETRM/CTRM platform is built for energy and commodity traders, risk managers, and operations teams at hedge funds, IPPs, producers, and world-scale energy and PE firms – in power, gas, crude, refined products, renewables, chemicals, agricultural products, fuel, and cryptocurrencies. Molecule automates routine tasks and complex position, P&L, and risk calculations - getting your ETRM/CTRM out of your way so you can focus on more important things. Learn more about Molecule at www.molecule.io.

