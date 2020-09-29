Molecule Secures Purchase Order From the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

DOVER, Del., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Arlington, Va. (US ARMY CE), has issued a Purchase Order (PO) to impact-focused think-tank and research and development firm Molecule USA, Inc. for a pair of Molecule's Regeneration Optimized Sorbent ("ROS") enhanced atmospheric water generator system demonstration units.

The goal is to demonstrate that the humidity contained in the earth's atmosphere can be harnessed to deliver a localized, sustainable, and renewable supply of potable water for disaster relief, civil works, and emergency stabilization efforts. Molecule's portable Sorbent-Enhanced Atmospheric Water Generator units are to be deployed alongside the Army's local off-grid power systems in 2021 as a way to showcase the viability of locally-produced electricity and power for remote locations, disaster-relief situations, and temporary shelter locations.

"We are thrilled to be assisting in this humanitarian effort with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers," said Molecule's Co-founder and interim CEO Bjorn Simundson. "Our collective mission is to make communities around the world stronger, more secure, more resilient, and able to adapt to changing environments with access to our new democratized and decentralized sources of portable power and potable water."

Earlier this year, Molecule won The Irish Laboratories Award 2020 " Innovation of the Year " award for its game-changing, humanitarian, water sorbent technology. The company is currently accepting pre-order applications for demonstration units with deployment beginning in 2021.

