MolecuLight Featured in 11 Presentations and Posters at European Wound Management Association (EWMA) 2024 Annual Conference

Wide-Spread Clinical Evidence using the MolecuLight Imaging Platform Reveals its Significant Global Adoption and Proven Utility in Wound Care

TORONTO and LONDON, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MolecuLight Inc. , the leader in point-of-care digital wound measurement and real-time bacterial detection through fluorescence imaging, announces that its MolecuLight wound imaging platform is being prominently featured in several presentations and posters at the European Wound Management Association (EWMA) 2024 Annual Conference , being held from May 1 - 3, 2024 in London, United Kingdom. The annual EWMA meeting is the largest wound care conference in Europe and one of the largest events globally for wound care professionals.

"We are humbled by the widespread adoption of MolecuLight point-of-care devices among clinicians worldwide who see it as an invaluable and transformative tool in their wound care practices", says Anil Amlani, MolecuLight's CEO. "The impressive collection of at least 11 talks and posters from multiple and diverse facilities globally shows how the MolecuLight imaging device is becoming a new standard-of-care in this specialty. The diverse array of presenters from North America, Europe, and South America underscores the global reach of the MolecuLight imaging technology. The clinical evidence showing at EWMA is echoed in the 80+ peer-reviewed publications which span the globe, showing the significant benefit of the MolecuLight i:X® and DX™ to clinical wound assessment, practice, and outcomes."

Dr. Jonathan Johnson, a wound care thought leader and health equity expert based in Washington, DC, will speak at EWMA on how MolecuLight's groundbreaking technology overcomes disparities in wound assessment on dark skin tones. "It's critical to spotlight the healthcare obstacles disproportionately impacting minority populations," he says, "and EWMA provides the perfect forum to reach a global audience with this vital work." When asked about his upcoming presentation, Dr. Johnson shares, "I'm honored to share my latest research showing how MolecuLight enhances bacterial detection in wounds regardless of skin tone, a critical limitation of traditional clinical assessment. This technology is helping break down significant barriers to equitable care. By supporting the adoption of MolecuLight imaging, we are paving the way for a healthier, fairer future."

"As the lead author of two studies to be presented at this iteration of EWMA featuring MolecuLight, I am thrilled to showcase how fluorescence signals can revolutionize bacterial management, ultimately leading to optimized wound outcomes", says Rosemarie Derwin, an experienced nurse, educator, and researcher from Dublin, Ireland, "Our research underscores how essential adequate and objective bacterial removal from the wound bed is in our efforts to achieve healing, and ultimately improve our patients' quality of life", she concludes.

The collection of 4 presentations and 7 posters featuring the MolecuLight imaging devices show how clinical decision-making is informed and enhanced through its digital wound measurement feature, detection of high bacterial burden in wounds at the bedside, and, remarkably, its ability to monitor and track wound size and bioburden over time while minimizing operator bias. Presented studies span the wound care continuum, including:

Accuracy of MolecuLight across all skin pigmentations and chronic wound types,

Detection of biofilm with MolecuLight,

Wound area reduction achieved by removing fluorescence signals,

Combined use of thermal and fluorescence imaging in a single MolecuLight device,

Novel diagnostic approaches using MolecuLight to treat pyoderma gangrenosum, and

Enhanced patient adherence and engagement.

The findings that will be presented illustrate the significant clinical improvements to multiple aspects of wound care provided by the MolecuLight platform.

A selection of the clinical posters and presentation featuring the MolecuLight i:X and DX from European Wound Management Association (EWMA) 2024 Annual Conference are as follows:

(a) Select Clinical Presentations and Workshops citing the MolecuLight point-of-care devices include:

Workshop: Painting Wounds on the Skin for Education Purposes

Workshop including MolecuLight by Astrid Probst

Wednesday May 1st, 17:15 – 18:45 BST, South Gallery 18-19





Workshop including MolecuLight by , 17:15 – , South Gallery 18-19 Integrating Point-of-Care Bacterial Fluorescence Imaging and targeted debridement with Continued Wound Measurement for Enhanced Wound Area Reduction Monitoring

Presentation on MolecuLight by Rosemarie Derwin

Thursday May 2nd, 17:50 – 17:58 BST, South Gallery 17





Presentation on MolecuLight by , 17:50 – , South Gallery 17 The Impact of High Skin Pigmentation on the Clinical Diagnosis of Wound Infection and the Ability to Enhance Diagnosis with Fluorescence Imaging of Bacteria

Presentation on MolecuLight by Dr. Jonathan Johnson

Friday May 3rd, 8:50 – 8:58 BST, South Gallery 11-12





Presentation on MolecuLight by , 8:50 – , South Gallery 11-12 Does bacterial fluorescence imaging improve chronic wound biofilm detection over standard clinical assessment and blotting?

Presentation on MolecuLight by Laura Jones-Donaldson

Friday May 3rd, 8:50 – 8:58 BST, South Gallery 22





Presentation on MolecuLight by , 8:50 – , South Gallery 22 Agreement of microbiological identification by aspiration puncture versus biopsy guided by bacterial fluorescence in the diagnosis of complex wound infection

Presentation on MolecuLight by Carol Serna González

Friday May 3 rd, 11:05 – 11:13 BST , South Gallery 22

(b) Select Clinical Posters citing the MolecuLight point-of-care devices include:

EP064 Advanced wound care of pyoderma gangrenosum through fluorescence imaging guided debridement

Charles Andersen , USA

Wednesday May 1st, 11:45 – 13:30 E-POSTER SCREEN 3, SURGICAL APPROACHES





, , 11:45 – 13:30 E-POSTER SCREEN 3, SURGICAL APPROACHES EP043 Audit of antimicrobial prescribing trends in 1447 outpatient wound assessments: Baseline rates and impact of bacterial fluorescence imaging

Thomas Serena , USA

Wednesday May 1st, 11:45 – 13:30 BST, E-POSTER SCREEN 2, ANTIMICROBIALS





, , 11:45 – , E-POSTER SCREEN 2, ANTIMICROBIALS EP217 Empowering patients through fluorescence imaging: key insights for advancing wound care success from survey results

Charles Andersen , USA

Thursday May 2nd, 10:00 – 11:15 BST, E-POSTER SCREEN 3, EDUCATION





, , 10:00 – , E-POSTER SCREEN 3, EDUCATION EP345 The clinical utility of auto-fluorescence imaging in detecting the presence of bacteria in wounds - a systematic review

Rosemarie Derwin , Ireland

Thursday May 2nd, 17:00 – 18:30 BST, E-POSTER SCREEN 3, WOUND ASSESSMENT





, , 17:00 – , E-POSTER SCREEN 3, WOUND ASSESSMENT EP416 Multimodal imaging device for real time bacterial load and thermal imaging: A study of synergy in clinical wound assessment workflow

Charles Andersen , USA

Friday May 3rd, 12:45 – 13:30 BST, E-POSTER SCREEN 3, DEVICES & INTERVENTION 2





, 12:45 – , E-POSTER SCREEN 3, DEVICES & INTERVENTION 2 EP540 Fifty shades of red fluorescence

Laura Jones-Donaldson , Canada

DISPLAY ONLY, E-POSTER BROWSING STATIONS





DISPLAY ONLY, E-POSTER BROWSING STATIONS EP698 Using auto-fluorescence imaging to aid early diagnosis of wound infection in a patient with dark skin tone

Nadine Price , UK

DISPLAY ONLY, E-POSTER BROWSING STATIONS

The MolecuLight i:X and DX are the only imaging devices for the real-time detection of elevated bacterial burden in wounds that are class II FDA-cleared, CE-Marked and approved by Health Canada. With clinical evidence including over 80 peer-reviewed publications , the devices are used by leading wound care facilities globally.

About MolecuLight Inc.

MolecuLight Inc. is a privately owned medical imaging company with global presence that offers fully commercialized point-of-care digital wound measurement and real-time bacterial detection through fluorescence imaging platform technology. MolecuLight's suite of commercial devices, which include the MolecuLight i:X® and DX™ fluorescence imaging and digital wounds measurement systems and their accessories, have scientifically proven capabilities that enhance wound care practices and outcomes across all places of service. MolecuLight procedures performed in the United States benefit from an available reimbursement pathway which includes two CPT® codes for physician work to perform "fluorescence imaging for bacterial presence location, and load" and facility payment for Hospital Outpatient Department (HOPD) and Ambulatory Surgical Center (ASC) settings through an Ambulatory Payment Classification (APC) assignment.

