MolecuLight Files ITC Complaint to Block Unlawful Importation of Infringing Fluorescence Bacteria Imaging Products

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - MolecuLight Corp.and MolecuLight Inc., the global leader in fluorescence imaging technology for real-time detection of harmful bacteria and digital wound measurement, today announced that it has filed a complaint with the United States International Trade Commission (ITC) requesting the initiation of an investigation into the unlawful importation of SnapshotGLO product into the United States by Kent Imaging and Adiuvo Diagnostics. MolecuLight alleges that the SnapshotGLO product infringes MolecuLight's intellectual property rights, including U.S Patent No. 10,438,356.

U.S Patent No. 10,438,356 protects MolecuLight's proprietary optical design underlying its fluorescence imaging technology, which enables clinicians to visualize harmful bacteria in wounds in real-time at the point of care. This clinically validated technology provides actionable information that supports improved wound assessment, more targeted treatment decisions and better patient outcomes. In its ITC complaint, MolecuLight is seeking remedies including an exclusion order to block the importation into, and sale within, the United States of products that infringe upon this patent.

"MolecuLight strongly supports fair and lawful competition," said Anil Amlani, CEO of MolecuLight Corp. "However, we will vigorously enforce and protect our intellectual property rights globally when we believe they have been infringed. Our patents reflect years of substantial investment in research, engineering, and clinical validation, all aimed at delivering innovative technologies that improve patient care and clinical outcomes."

MolecuLight remains committed to advancing wound care through science-based innovation and to protecting the integrity of its technologies for the benefit of clinicians, patients, and the broader healthcare community.

MolecuLight is a privately held medical imaging company with a global footprint, dedicated to manufacturing and commercializing the MolecuLight i:X® and DX® wound imaging devices. Both FDA-cleared Class II point-of-care systems provide real-time detection of elevated bacterial burden and accurate digital wound measurement. The MolecuLightDX® additionally offers thermal imaging for comprehensive wound assessment. The technologies' effectiveness and clinical utility are supported by more than 100 peer-reviewed publications.

