TORONTO, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MolecuLight Inc., a global pioneer in point-of-care fluorescence imaging for rapid detection of infection causing bacteria in wounds, today announced the immediate availability of its new Thermal Imaging Module for the MolecuLightDX™ fluorescence imaging platform. This innovative clip-on module allows clinicians using the DX device to capture informative thermal images simultaneously with the platform's established fluorescence images (for bacterial load assessment) and standard images (used for precise digital wound measurement), creating a unique all-in-one point-of-care assessment tool.

MolecuLight Unveils Thermal Imaging for DX™ Platform, Delivering Measurement, Bacterial & Thermal Assessment in One Device, and Showcases Clinical Evidence at SAWC Spring

This exciting launch coincides with MolecuLight's significant presence at the upcoming Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Spring meeting in Grapevine, TX, from April 30 to May 3, 2025, where the company will be exhibiting at Booth 633 and presenting compelling clinical evidence supporting the use of its imaging platform.

MolecuLight is making a strong statement at the SAWC Spring meeting with over 10 posters demonstrating the transformative power of their fluorescence imaging, thermal imaging, and wound measurement technology. These presentations delve into key themes such as: enhancing wound assessment through precise bacterial detection and healing progress monitoring, revolutionizing the management of complex surgical wound reconstructions, and pioneering a holistic evaluation approach by integrating fluorescence imaging with modalities like thermal imaging. Leading experts in the field, including Drs. Michael Desvigne, Charles Andersen, Alisha Oropallo, and Misael Alonso, are contributing their insights, with multiple posters reinforcing the technology's vital role across diverse wound care settings.

A prime example of this integrated approach in clinical application is the use of thermal imaging, which is increasingly recognized in wound care for providing valuable information about localized skin temperature variations. These variations can be associated with inflammation/infection dynamics, changes in perfusion, or potential early-stage deep tissue injuries (DTIs), as suggested by clinical literature1-3. The MolecuLight Thermal Imaging Module empowers clinicians to easily visualize, document, and quantify these thermal changes directly at the bedside, complementing the DX's existing point of care capabilities.

By seamlessly integrating thermal data with bacterial load information (via fluorescence) and precise digital wound measurements on the single DX platform, clinicians gain a more comprehensive, objective understanding of the wound environment. This powerful combination supports better informed treatment decisions and enhanced tracking of healing progress, all while improving workflow efficiency.

Key capabilities and benefits of the integrated MolecuLightDX™ with the Thermal Imaging Module include:

All-in-One Comprehensive Assessment: Capture and correlate thermal, fluorescence (bacterial load), and standard images (for measurement) using one device at the point-of-care.

Capture and correlate thermal, fluorescence (bacterial load), and standard images (for measurement) using one device at the point-of-care. Objective Temperature Analysis: Quickly visualize skin temperature distribution and quantify temperature differences between two anatomical locations.

Quickly visualize skin temperature distribution and quantify temperature differences between two anatomical locations. Streamlined Workflow & Documentation: Capture co-registered thermal, fluorescence, and standard images with a single click, improving efficiency and creating a complete visual record for wound documentation compatible with existing EHR integration pathways.

Capture co-registered thermal, fluorescence, and standard images with a single click, improving efficiency and creating a complete visual record for wound documentation compatible with existing EHR integration pathways. Enhanced Clinical Insight: Combine objective data on wound size, bacterial presence, and thermal activity to support more informed treatment planning and monitoring.

"MolecuLight continues to push the boundaries of diagnostic imaging in wound care, and this launch represents a significant leap forward," says Anil Amlani, CEO of MolecuLight. "For the first time, clinicians can access critical insights from three essential assessment modalities – precise digital wound measurement, our validated bacterial fluorescence imaging, and informative thermal imaging – all seamlessly integrated within a single, handheld device. This powerful, multimodal capability provides a truly comprehensive view of the wound environment right at the point-of-care, empowering clinicians with unparalleled insights for more effective, data-driven treatment decisions and enhanced monitoring of healing progress."

Availability: The MolecuLight Thermal Imaging Module is now available across North America for the MolecuLightDX™ platform. MolecuLight will be demonstrating this new all-in-one capability at the upcoming Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Spring meeting in Grapevine, TX, Booth 633, from April 30 to May 3, 2025.

About MolecuLight Inc:

MolecuLight Inc. is a privately owned medical imaging company with a global presence that manufactures and commercializes the MolecuLight i:X® and DX™ wound imaging devices. These are the only class II FDA-cleared point-of-care imaging devices for the real-time detection of elevated bacterial burden in wounds. They also provide accurate digital wound measurement for comprehensive wound management, supported by strong clinical evidence including over 100 peer-reviewed publications.

_________________________________

1 Koerner S, et al. Adv Skin Wound Care. 2019;32(7):312-320. DOI: 10.1097/01.ASW.0000559613.83195.f9. 2 Chanmugam A, et al. Adv Skin Wound Care. 2017;30(9):406-414. DOI: 10.1097/01.ASW.0000522161.13573.62. 3 Fierheller M & Sibbald RG. Adv Skin Wound Care. 2010;23(8):369-79. DOI: 10.1097/01.ASW.0000383197.28192.98.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2676293/MolecuLight_MolecuLight_Unveils_Thermal_Imaging_for_DX__Platform.jpg