MolecuLightDX® Now Available on Oracle Healthcare Marketplace

Streamlined integration enhances wound care by combining bacterial detection, digital wound measurements, and thermal imaging with direct Oracle Health Foundation EHR connectivity

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - MolecuLight Corp., a global leader in point-of-care fluorescence imaging for wound assessment and an Oracle partner, today announced the MolecuLightDX® is available on Oracle Healthcare Marketplace . This integration enables direct connection with the Oracle Health Foundation electronic health record (EHR). Oracle Healthcare Marketplace is a centralized repository of healthcare applications offered by Oracle and Oracle partners.

The MolecuLightDX is an all-in-one handheld wound imaging solution designed to capture bacterial fluorescence, digital measurements and thermal images of wounds, all while connecting to the EHR. Leveraging Oracle Health FHIR APIs and secure Wi-Fi connectivity, this powerful integration maintains fast, accurate, and secure transfer of wound data. The result is streamlined clinician workflows and enhanced delivery of personalized, data-driven wound care.

Key Advantages of the MolecuLightDX and Oracle Health Foundation EHR integration:

Synchronization of patient data and records from the EHR to the MolecuLight DX via a patient MRN lookup.

via a patient MRN lookup. Automatic Wi-Fi enabled upload of wound documentation to EHR to update the patient record, including: Standard and bacterial autofluorescence images that detect and pinpoint areas of elevated bacterial burden. Wound measurements, including length, width, and depth, for accurate and full documentation. Thermal images to visualize and quantify clinically relevant temperature variations.

Full compatibility with Oracle's patient encounter scheduling workflow.

Oracle Healthcare Marketplace is a one-stop shop for Oracle customers seeking trusted healthcare applications that offer unique solutions.

"Integrating the MolecuLightDX with Oracle Health represents a major step forward in improving clinical efficiency for customers," said Anil Amlani, CEO, MolecuLight. "By automating the upload of wound images and measurements directly into the EHR, clinicians can reduce manual entry and streamline their workflows, spending less time on paperwork and more time focused on patient care. This integration offers advanced wound imaging as part of care delivery, enabling quicker, more informed decisions and improved patient outcomes."

MolecuLight is a privately held medical imaging company with a global footprint, dedicated to manufacturing and commercializing the MolecuLight i:X® and DX® wound imaging devices. Both FDA-cleared Class II point-of-care systems provide real-time detection of elevated bacterial burden and accurate digital wound measurement. The MolecuLightDX® additionally offers thermal imaging for comprehensive wound assessment. The technologies' effectiveness and clinical utility are supported by more than 100 peer-reviewed publications.

Oracle's partner program helps Oracle and its partners drive joint customer success and business momentum. The newly enhanced program provides partners with choice and flexibility, offering several program pathways and a robust range of foundational benefits spanning training and enablement, go-to-market collaboration, technical accelerators, and success support. To learn more, visit oracle.com/partner.

Third-party vendors listed on the Oracle Cloud Marketplace are responsible for complying with applicable laws and regulations, including medical device laws. Oracle does not review third-party content for compliance with applicable laws and regulations. Third-party vendors should be contacted for any questions relating to their products listed on the Oracle Cloud Marketplace.

