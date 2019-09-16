Moleculin Announces its Sponsored Research at MD Anderson Cancer Center Has Resulted in the Filing of Patent Protection for New Discovery

HOUSTON, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Moleculin Biotech, Inc., (Nasdaq: MBRX) ("Moleculin" or the "Company"), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company with a broad portfolio of drug candidates targeting highly resistant tumors, today announced its sponsored research at MD Anderson Cancer Center has resulted in the filing of a new patent on behalf of MD Anderson Cancer Center covering the combination of its immune-stimulating/transcriptional-modulator, WP1066, with well-known immune checkpoint inhibitors.

"We had previously announced preliminary preclinical data showing beneficial therapeutic effect from WP1066 when used in combination with PDL-1 and CTLA-4 immune checkpoint inhibitors in pancreatic cancer models," commented Walter Klemp, Moleculin's Chairman and CEO. "We are pleased to report the filing of a patent on behalf of MD Anderson Cancer Center for this new discovery that opens new potentially effective approaches to utilize check point inhibitors for treatment of pancreatic cancer and other types cancers that are unresponsive to current immunotherapies. These studies were supported by our sponsored research agreement with MD Anderson Cancer Center. Pursuant to the terms of our Sponsored Research Agreement, we intend to add this to our already diverse list of technology licenses."

About Moleculin Biotech, Inc.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development of a broad portfolio of oncology drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors. The Company's clinical stage drugs are: Annamycin, a Next Generation Anthracycline, designed to avoid multidrug resistance mechanisms with little to no cardiotoxicity being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia, more commonly referred to as AML, WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator capable of inhibiting p-STAT3 and other oncogenic transcription factors while also stimulating a natural immune response, targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer and hematologic malignancies, and WP1220, an analog to WP1066, for the topical treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. Moleculin is also engaged in preclinical development of additional drug candidates, including additional Immune/Transcription Modulators, as well as compounds capable of Metabolism/Glycosylation Inhibition.

