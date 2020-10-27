Moleculin to Participate in Panel at ROTH Capital's "COVID-19 Therapeutics in Development" Healthcare Event

HOUSTON, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Moleculin Biotech, Inc., (Nasdaq: MBRX) (Moleculin or the Company), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company with a broad portfolio of drug candidates targeting significant unmet needs in the treatment of tumors and viruses, announced that members of management will participate in a panel at ROTH Capital's healthcare event titled, "COVID-19 Therapeutics in Development," taking place on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Details of Moleculin's panel participation are as follows:

Session title: "Indirect Antivirals Against SARS-CoV2 Virus" Date: Wednesday, October 28th, 2020 Time: 12:00 - 1:20 pm ET

To register for the event, please click here.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development of a broad portfolio of oncology drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. The Company's clinical stage drugs are: Annamycin, a Next Generation Anthracycline, designed to avoid multidrug resistance mechanisms with little to no cardiotoxicity being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia, more commonly referred to as AML, WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator capable of inhibiting p-STAT3 and other oncogenic transcription factors while also stimulating a natural immune response, targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer and hematologic malignancies, and WP1220, an analog to WP1066, for the topical treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. Moleculin is also engaged in preclinical development of additional drug candidates, including other Immune/Transcription Modulators, as well as WP1122 and related compounds capable of Metabolism/Glycosylation Inhibition.

