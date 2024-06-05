Moleculin to Participate in the Virtual Investor Lunch Break Series

Live webcast with Walter Klemp, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, on Wednesday, June 12th at 12:00 PM ET

HOUSTON, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Moleculin Biotech, Inc., (Nasdaq: MBRX) (Moleculin or the Company), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company with a broad portfolio of drug candidates targeting hard-to-treat tumors and viruses, today announced that it will present at the Virtual Investor Lunch Break: The Moleculin Opportunity event on Wednesday, June 12, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET.

As part of the event, Walter Klemp, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Moleculin, will provide a corporate overview and business outlook. In addition to the prepared remarks, interested parties will have the opportunity to submit questions live during the event. Mr. Klemp will answer as many questions as possible in the time allowed.

A live video webcast of the event will be available on the Events page under the Investors section of the Company's website (moleculin.com). A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live event and will be accessible for 90 days.

About Moleculin Biotech, Inc.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company with a growing pipeline, including Phase 2 clinical programs, for hard-to-treat tumors and viruses. The Company's lead program, Annamycin is a next-generation anthracycline designed to avoid multidrug resistance mechanisms and to eliminate the cardiotoxicity common with currently prescribed anthracyclines. Annamycin is currently in development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma (STS) lung metastases. All interim and preliminary data related to its active clinical trials are subject to change.

Additionally, the Company is developing WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator capable of inhibiting p-STAT3 and other oncogenic transcription factors while also stimulating a natural immune response, targeting brain tumors, pancreatic and other cancers. Moleculin is also engaged in the development of a portfolio of antimetabolites, including WP1122 for the potential treatment of viruses, as well as certain cancer indications.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.moleculin.com and connect on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

