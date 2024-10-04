Moleculin to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

HOUSTON, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Moleculin Biotech, Inc., (Nasdaq: MBRX) ("Moleculin" or the "Company"), a late stage pharmaceutical company with a broad portfolio of drug candidates targeting hard-to-treat tumors and viruses, today announced its participation at two upcoming investor conferences.

Details of the upcoming presentations are as follows:

3rd Annual ROTH Healthcare Opportunities Conference

Format: Panel - Innovative Therapies for Liquid Tumors The panel will cover the drugs in development by the presenting companies and where they fit competitively for the initial indication as well as for potential subsequent indications, and upcoming data readouts.

Date: Wednesday, October 9, 2024

Time: 1:15 – 1:55 PM ET

Panel presentations will be accessible by those registered to attend the conference. In addition to the panel presentation, management will be available to participate in in-person one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community who are registered to attend the event.

2024 Healthcare Virtual Summit, Presented by Maxim Group and hosted by M-Vest

Format: Fireside chat

Date: Wednesday, October 16, 2024

Time: 3:00 PM ET

This conference will be live on M-Vest. To attend, just sign up to become an M-Vest member. Click Here to Reserve Your Seat.

About Moleculin Biotech, Inc.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a Phase 3 clinical stage pharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of therapeutic candidates addressing hard-to-treat tumors and viruses. The Company's lead program, Annamycin, is a next-generation anthracycline designed to avoid multidrug resistance mechanisms and to eliminate the cardiotoxicity common with currently prescribed anthracyclines. Annamycin is currently in development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma (STS) lung metastases.

The Company is initiating the MIRACLE (Moleculin R/R AML AnnAraC Clinical Evaluation) Trial (MB-108), a pivotal, adaptive design Phase 3 trial evaluating Annamycin in combination with cytarabine, together referred to as AnnAraC, for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Following a successful Phase 1B/2 study (MB-106), with input from the FDA, the Company believes it has substantially de-risked the development pathway towards a potential approval for Annamycin for the treatment of AML. This study is subject to appropriate future filings with potential additional feedback from the FDA and their foreign equivalents.

Additionally, the Company is developing WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator capable of inhibiting p-STAT3 and other oncogenic transcription factors while also stimulating a natural immune response, targeting brain tumors, pancreatic and other cancers. Moleculin is also engaged in the development of a portfolio of antimetabolites, including WP1122 for the potential treatment of pathogenic viruses, as well as certain cancer indications.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.moleculin.com and connect on X, LinkedIn and Facebook.

