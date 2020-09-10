Moleculin to Present at Upcoming Healthcare Investor Conferences

HOUSTON, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Moleculin Biotech, Inc., (Nasdaq: MBRX) ("Moleculin" or the "Company"), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company with a broad portfolio of drug candidates targeting highly resistant tumors and viruses, today announced that members of management will present virtually at the H.C. Wainwright & Co. 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference on September 14th and the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit on September 22nd.

H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference:

Date: Monday, September 14th, 2020

Time: 5:00 PM ET

Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/hcw7/mbrx/1619505

Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit:

Date: Tuesday, September 22nd, 2020

Time: 10:00 AM ET

Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer5/mbrx/2736585

Replays of the presentations will be available on the Company's website for 90 days following the event. Members of management will hold 1-on-1 virtual investor meetings at the conferences. Investors attending the conferences virtually who are interested in meeting with Company management should contact their H.C Wainwright and Oppenheimer representatives.

About Moleculin Biotech, Inc.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development of a broad portfolio of oncology drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. The Company's clinical stage drugs are: Annamycin, a Next Generation Anthracycline, designed to avoid multidrug resistance mechanisms with little to no cardiotoxicity, being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia, more commonly referred to as AML; WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator capable of inhibiting p-STAT3 and other oncogenic transcription factors while also stimulating a natural immune response, being studied for brain tumors, pancreatic cancer and hematologic malignancies; and WP1220, an analog to WP1066, being studied for the topical treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. Moleculin is also engaged in preclinical development of additional drug candidates, including additional Immune/Transcription Modulators, as well as compounds capable of Metabolism/Glycosylation Inhibition, such as WP1122. Moleculin has the exclusive worldwide rights (subject to certain territories for which it has issued sublicenses) to all of the above technologies.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the Company's ability to obtain an IND for Annamycin and the ability of Annamycin to be shown safe and effective for the treatment of STS with lung metastases. Although Moleculin believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Moleculin Biotech has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''anticipates,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''projects,'' ''intends,'' ''potential,'' ''may,'' ''could,'' ''might,'' ''will,'' ''should,'' ''approximately'' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed under Item 1A. "Risk Factors" in our most recently filed Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and updated from time to time in our Form 10-Q filings and in our other public filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contacts

James Salierno / Carol Ruth

The Ruth Group

646-536-7028 / 7000

[email protected]

[email protected]

