Molekule Air Purification Solutions Enter Indian Market

Molekule's global expansion continues as the need for clean air rises, and global markets, including India, are seeing an increasing need for indoor air purification solutions. Molekule's unique PECO technology destroys pollutants at the molecular level, delivering cleaner indoor air by destroying a variety of problematic airborne substances.

"This is an important time for Molekule to enter the Indian market, and one could not ask for better partners than Amazon.in terms of making it happen," said Yogi Goswami, Co-Founder, Chief Scientist of Molekule. "There is a great need for innovative technology that can help provide an added layer of protection from airborne pollutants – even inside one's home or business – and solutions like ours do just that, by not just filtering the air, but by destroying harmful pollutants within it. Expanding our distribution footprint in India means that more people can breathe clean air and we are excited to bring this technology to the people of India."

Molekule's scientifically-proven air purifiers are designed and built to destroy the widest range of pollutants, including bacteria, viruses, mold, chemicals, and allergens. Molekule's technology is whisper-quiet, ozone-free and destroys pollutants at a microscopic scale, including pollutants that are 1,000 times smaller than traditional filter standards test for.

Various independent air quality testing laboratories have validated the effectiveness of Molekule's proprietary PECO technology, backed by testing papers .

About Molekule

Molekule is a U.S. based company, who is on a mission to provide clean indoor air to everyone, everywhere. Based on more than 20 years of research and development, our patented Photo Electrochemical Oxidation (PECO) technology destroys the widest range of tiny pollutants, including VOCs, mold, bacteria, viruses and allergens. Using science to revolutionize air purification in ways that the industry hasn't seen, PECO sits at the crux of Molekule's air purification technology and has been rigorously validated by continual third-party laboratories and continual internal testing. We believe air pollution is one of the greatest challenges of our time, as it has been attributed to seven million premature deaths a year, according to the World Health Organization. This is why we are dedicated to the fight for clean air and are actively working with scientists, doctors, sufferers, and policy-makers to offer a fundamentally different approach to air purification. For more information, visit https://molekule.com .

SOURCE Molekule Inc

Related Links

https://molekule.com/

